An eyeshadow palette can be a convenient way to carry all the complementary shades you need to build a warm-toned makeup look, but not all palettes are built alike. The best warm-toned eyeshadow palettes contain an array of colors that you'll actually use, whether you’d like a compact palette with a handful of related colors or a larger and more robust selection. Your ideal palette should also offer your preferred type of coverage and finish, whether you like your shadows sheer or opaque, matte or sparkly.

Warm-toned palettes can come in neutral browns, beiges, and pinks, but bolder, brighter oranges, magentas, reds, and bronzes are also warm in tone, so put some thought into which kinds of colors you’d like to play with. Any shades you like and feel good wearing are an excellent choice, but you can take your eye color into account when choosing a palette if that’s appealing to you — the best eyeshadow palettes for brown eyes might include purples if your brown has yellow tones, while maroon, rust, and metallic purple shadows can really make hazel eyes pop. Reds, oranges, pinks, and browns tend to complement blue eyes nicely, and golds and bronzes are great for enhancing any golden flecks in your eyes. Once you’ve settled on your preferred shades, consider whether you’d like a palette that stays in one color family or one that includes more variety. In terms of finish, you can look for shimmery or matte eyeshadow palettes, but if you’re not sure what you’d prefer or would like to have both types of finish on hand, there are also palettes that includes both shimmers and mattes.

Part of deciding how much variety you’d like also requires you to think about how portable you’d like your palette to be. More colors may result in a bigger palette, so if you want to slip the whole thing in a small purse, you might want to keep things well-edited. The best travel options include a mirror and/or a spot to stash a makeup brush.

Finally, if you have a preference for vegan makeup, keep an eye out for palettes that prioritize this. But no matter what your preference, I’ve compiled a list of the best warm-toned eyeshadow palettes on Amazon that shoppers can't stop raving about. Keep reading to discover the palette that's right for you.

1. A Warm Neutral Eyeshadow Palette With Matte & Shimmery Options

Shades: 16

The NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette is perfect for both beauty experts and beginners who want to get their feet wet with a large collection of matte and shimmery neutrals. The velvet-textured shadows are travel-ready in a plastic case (though they might fit better in a suitcase than in a small purse) and provide highly pigmented color in both matte and shimmery finishes. The Warm Neutrals collection comes with 16 shades that include beiges, bronzes, oranges, and browns, but the palette is also available in a number of different color combinations: The Phoenix and Festival Edition palettes are warm-toned and made up of bright, vibrant shades. This well-loved cruelty-free palette has 4.5 stars overall on Amazon after more than 20,000 reviews and costs less than $20, making it an easy choice.

Helpful Amazon review: "I have used all the colors in the palette. It's very versatile, you can make everything from simple everyday looks to super dramatic smokey eyeshadow. It's a great palette to travel with because it has everything from highlights, transitions, to dark shades and metallics.”

2. A Warm-Toned Eyeshadow Palette With Sheer, Blendable Colors

Shades: 12

This palette from Catkin includes eyeshadows with a smooth, creamy texture that’s easy to blend. While a light layer of product can be on the sheer side, the more you add, the better your color payoff will be. This makes the palette super versatile. The palette has a gorgeously artistic cover and an interior mirror for easy application on the go. I’ve linked to the Moon version, which has 12 shades of matte and metallic eyeshadows in a variety of warm tones like gold, pale pink, and deep mauve, but the palette comes in nine different color combinations, two of which include 12 shades and six of which have nine. Most versions of the palette are entirely warm-toned or at least include some warm tones. Catkin describes the shadows as waterproof and long-lasting, as well as vegan and cruelty-free.

Helpful Amazon review: "I absolutely love this palette so much. The packaging is gorgeous, it has a good weight to it and doesn't feel cheap at all. The colors [...] are expected to go on a bit sheer, but smooth, and that's how I like it. Though I can understand people wanting to go with more intense looks, which may take a bit of effort, just a heads up. [...] This palette is nearly perfect, it's versatile, buildable, and blend-able, my absolute favorite palette!"

3. A Travel-Friendly Palette With Matte Colors

Shades: 10

Complete with a mirror and applicator brush, this matte palette from SUNSENT is ready to be taken on the road. The Milk Tea Red Bean set comes with 10 super pigmented shades of red and pink, which the brand suggests are waterproof. Users confirm that the shadows are also long-lasting and should stay put throughout the day. If you’d prefer shimmery to matte, the brand’s Diamond palette includes an additional two shades of eyeshadow for a total of 12 colors, all of which are metallic and most of which are warm in tone.

Helpful Amazon review: "I find the colors last all day without using any eye primer. Very vivid colors that are natural-looking. I mainly use the pink. Easy to use. It is reasonably priced compared to those brand names that cost $30-$45.”

4. A Compact Eyeshadow Palette With 4 Colors

Shades: 4

This palette from Lady Gaga’s HAUS LABORATORIES may only contain four shades of shadow, but they pack a punch. With a mix of matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes, each color can be worn separately or combined for a more dramatic look. You can purchase the palette in nine different color combinations, but the Sunset version of the palette is a real winner when it comes to warm colors with peach, burnt orange, bronze, and copper. If you prefer other warm colors, you can opt for the Everyday version, which has a brown color-way, or Fantasy, which is a mixture of mauve and warm metallics. All of the different eyeshadows, like the entire HAUS line, are vegan and cruelty-free, and reviewers report that they are smooth and super pigmented.

Because there are only four colors per palette, these are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, which also makes them easy to slip into a purse. The lid’s interior has a mirror to make application easy. However, there’s no included brush.

Helpful Amazon review: " The 4 colors in this quad are absolutely stunning & very pigmented. It doesn't take much product to get color payoff. They're so creamy and smooth, they apply really nicely with very little fall out, and blend like a dream.”

5. An All-Matte Neutral Eyeshadow Palette

Shades: 8

The Japonesque Velvet Touch palette is the ultimate eye shadow palette for a beautiful, easy, and natural eye look. These colors practically melt onto lids, providing a velvety smooth finish without creasing, smudging, or fading throughout the day. Ideal for all skin tones, the palette includes eight different neutral colors that are meant for a more low-key look and range from pale beige to a darker brown. These matte hues are formulated with ultra-rich pigment that provides long-lasting color and should blend together seamlessly, allowing you to create endless looks that range from everyday natural to smoldering sultry. While the palette is fairly compact for travel, it does not have a mirror in the case or space for a brush.

Helpful Amazon review: "Love the colors. Love the coverage. Not much fall out when applying the shadow. Easily blendable, especially for a smokey eye look. And it lasted throughout the day. This is a fabulous palette. One of the best in my collection.”

6. A Hypoallergenic Eyeshadow Palette That’s Super Versatile

Shades: 10

Honest Beauty’s eyeshadow palette contains five matte, two satin, and three shimmer shadows for a total of 10 beautiful shades. It’s a good palette for those who want a little variety when it comes to the types of warm colors in their case, since it contains both browns and mauves, as well as black and white to round out the collection. When applied with a fine wet brush, the matte shadows can even double as eyeliner.

This hypoallergenic palette is made without ingredients like parabens, talc, mineral oil, silicones, and petrolatum, and is 100% cruelty-free. The palette should be small enough to tote around, and contains a helpful mirror inside the lid, though it doesn’t include a brush.

Helpful Amazon review: “I’ve been a professional makeup artist for bridal, film and television so I’ve used a ton of eyeshadow and I’ve gotta say I was pretty impressed by this palette. The pigmentation is really good, they blend easily and the colors are well thought out. I can definitely see this becoming one of my go to palettes for everyday but it also has some flexibility for more dramatic looks. If you’re looking for an inexpensive clean beauty palette I would recommend giving this one a try for the price you really can’t beat the quality."

7. A Soft Pink Eyeshadow Palette That’s Super Pigmented

Shades: 10

Explore a gorgeous range of warm colors with this velvety-smooth Pacifica Beauty palette. Made without carmine, phthalates, petroleum, and silicone, this makeup is vegan and cruelty-free. The highly pigmented mineral shadows combine to create soft, subtle, or dramatic looks depending on how you layer the shades on your lids. From light pinks and nudes to warm browns and oranges, the palette’s range of 10 colors are versatile, whether you’re at work, travel, or at play. Depending on the size of your purse, you might be able to fit the palette inside.

While the palette is available in three different color combinations, the Pink Nudes version is the only one that contains entirely warm-toned shadows.

Helpful Amazon review: “The neutral pinks and light browns are great choices for day. The darker colors are surprisingly easy to work with, too. I prefer more low key looks without shimmer and these are all matte. They go on smoothly and last throughout the day [...]. Great shadow kit for use with your own brushes. The packaging has held up quite well inside a makeup bag in my purse."

8. A Warm-Toned Metallic Eyeshadow Palette With Lots Of Bold Colors

Shades: 14

Go bold with the Ccolor 14 Color Eyeshadow Palette in Dusk to Dawn, which contains a huge variety of ultra-pigmented warm colors to play with. Layer on neutral browns for a natural daytime look, or pull out all the stops for an extravagant look made up of deep purples, bright pinks, and lots of metallic shimmer. The creamy, long-lasting formula is ideal for those who love bold colors but also want something easy to apply and blend, with no harsh lines or streaks. The palette comes in three other shades, all with warm and cool colors combined.

