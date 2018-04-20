If you love the look of fuller lashes and are ready to try falsies for the first time, it can be a struggle to know which one is right for you. The best false eyelashes for beginners are reusable, easy to apply, and comfortable. Beyond that, the best falsies for you comes down to your preferred material (either natural or synthetic fibers), adhesive type (magnetic or glue), and aesthetic (natural or dramatic-looking).
First and foremost, consider the differences between synthetic and natural lashes. Synthetic lashes often give you a dramatic, babydoll look, and they might also feel heavier on your eyelids. If ultra-thick lashes aren't your thing, you'll get a subtler look that blends seamlessly with your existing eyelashes by choosing a natural hair option. Additionally, you'll find both magnetic and glue-adhesive lashes on this list. Glue-adhesive eyelashes are more common, so you’ll have more options to choose from — but many shoppers actually find magnetic lashes easier to apply.
That said, there are a few tips for beginners to keep in mind as you’re applying your very first set of fake eyelashes. If the band is too long for your eye shape, feel free to cut them down to size. Working with smaller pieces can make application easier, as well. If you’re going to glue-adhesive route, wait 20 to 30 seconds for the glue to get tacky before you apply them. And always clean your lashes with micellar water after every use; that way, you can reuse them several times, while keeping them hygienic.
In a hurry? Here are the 5 best false lashes for beginners:
If these decisions seem daunting, don't worry — I've rounded up some of the best false lashes for beginners according to material, adhesive type, and overall aesthetic. And if you’re looking for even more shopping and application tips for false eyelashes, there’s more where that came from!