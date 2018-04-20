If you love the look of fuller lashes and are ready to try falsies for the first time, it can be a struggle to know which one is right for you. The best false eyelashes for beginners are reusable, easy to apply, and comfortable. Beyond that, the best falsies for you comes down to your preferred material (either natural or synthetic fibers), adhesive type (magnetic or glue), and aesthetic (natural or dramatic-looking).

First and foremost, consider the differences between synthetic and natural lashes. Synthetic lashes often give you a dramatic, babydoll look, and they might also feel heavier on your eyelids. If ultra-thick lashes aren't your thing, you'll get a subtler look that blends seamlessly with your existing eyelashes by choosing a natural hair option. Additionally, you'll find both magnetic and glue-adhesive lashes on this list. Glue-adhesive eyelashes are more common, so you’ll have more options to choose from — but many shoppers actually find magnetic lashes easier to apply.

That said, there are a few tips for beginners to keep in mind as you’re applying your very first set of fake eyelashes. If the band is too long for your eye shape, feel free to cut them down to size. Working with smaller pieces can make application easier, as well. If you’re going to glue-adhesive route, wait 20 to 30 seconds for the glue to get tacky before you apply them. And always clean your lashes with micellar water after every use; that way, you can reuse them several times, while keeping them hygienic.

In a hurry? Here are the 5 best false lashes for beginners:

1. The Overall Best False Lashes For Beginners: Ardell Demi Wispies

2. The Best Magnetic Lashes: easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner And Eyelashes Kit

3. The Best False Lash Kit: Ardell Deluxe Pack

4. The Best Single Pair Of False Lashes: Eylure Naturals False Lashes

5. The Best Value Pack: Eliace False Eyelashes Pack

If these decisions seem daunting, don't worry — I've rounded up some of the best false lashes for beginners according to material, adhesive type, and overall aesthetic. And if you’re looking for even more shopping and application tips for false eyelashes, there’s more where that came from!

01 The Overall Best False Lashes For Beginners Ardell Demi Wispies (5 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon An all-time favorite among professional MUAs, beauty editors, and online shoppers alike, Ardell Demi Wispies are the ultimate beauty accessory. They’re made of 100%, premium-grade faux mink hair designed in a criss-cross pattern for a full, flared effect, and the invisible band blends seamlessly into your own lashes. These deliver a medium-intensity look, but you can always cut them down into smaller pieces and attach them just to your outer corners for a subtler look. Positive review: “I love these because they're an in-between of natural and glam lashes. Like, they're natural enough to wear day to day, but glam enough to compliment all your makeup looks and draw attention to your eyes [...] Ardell is a trusty brand when it comes to eyelashes. They are ALWAYS quality and worth money. The band itself is basically invisible when applied correctly. I can wear each pair about 6-10 times each, depending on the amount of care I give them [...] I recommend this lash for beginners and pros alike!”

02 The Best Magnetic False Lashes For Beginners easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner And Eyelashes Kit (5 Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Magnetic lashes may seem daunting at first, but they’re actually incredibly easy once you get the hang of it — and with close to 14,000 five-star ratings, this magnetic lash kit is far and away the most popular kit on Amazon. In here, you’ll get five pairs of synthetic-fiber lashes ranging from full and dramatic to wispy and (relatively) natural-looking, as well as a tube of liquid eyeliner that acts as the magnetic “glue” to adhere the sets to your natural lash line. It comes with a handy applicator tool, too. The vast majority of positive Amazon reviewers specifically call out how easy these are to apply (and remove), so they’re a safe bet for newbies. Positive review: “These magnetic eyelashes are SOOOO easy to apply it's almost scary!!! When I put my first pair on, I kept taking them off and putting them back on I was so impressed!!! I work at a medspa and have referred some of clients to this specific brand. They're inexpensive and come with the liner. I've seen much pricier brands but these are great quality, very lightweight, and best of all, they come in a variety of lengths, from conservative, every day wear to night out on the town, letting your hair down hair down glamorous!!”

03 The Best False Lash Kit For Beginners Ardell Deluxe Pack (2 Pairs) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These lightweight, reusable lashes made of 100% human hair come with everything you'll need to create your lash look in one fell swoop. With this kit, you won't need to search for glue or look for the best ways to press your falsies into place. Simply pop open the kit, apply some of the brand’s cult-favorite DUO adhesive glue onto the lashes of your choice, and align them on your lash line using the tweezer end before pressing them into place with the soft tip. This kit comes with two pairs of eyelashes. Positive review: “Best lashes I've ever bought. I will admit that I'm kind of a newbie with fake lashes. I like these so much because they look very natural. I have small eyes and these give the perfect amount of glam/pop. Usually my fake lashes look fake to me but these are so natural looking! I'm obsessed to say the least haha. If you're a beginner, try these! I don't think you'll be sorry :)”

04 The Best Single Pair Of False Lashes Eylure London Naturals False Lashes (1 Pair) Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you just want to dip your toe in the false lash waters, start with this single pair of lashes that costs just $5. These Eylure lashes are genuinely natural-looking, too — as opposed to false lashes that claim to be subtle — so they’re a low-commitment pick if you’re just looking to add some length and fullness. They’re super lightweight and feature an invisible band, so they look and feel forgiving. This order comes with a non-irritating lash glue, so no need to go out and buy a whole separate tube. Positive review: “This is the first time I’ve ever used falsies successfully! I’m so excited because this look just like when I had extensions but Cost literally 99% less than extensions. They’re lightweight, SO natural looking, and so easy to get on. I didn’t have to cut mine at all [...] I just put on a little bit of mascara to my actual lashes after I have the falsies on and they blend perfectly. Highly recommend these!”