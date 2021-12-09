6 Soft Makeup Looks For When You Don’t Want To Go All Out

Beauty looks these days can run the gamut from full-faced glam to rainbow cacophonies of color, but those looks require a decent amount of makeup and time to get them just right, so they don’t exactly serve as everyday styles. If you’re looking for something on the simpler side, you can turn out one of these soft makeup looks in 30 minutes or less. The beauty of a soft look is that it highlights your natural features, sticks to nudes, and generally doesn’t require a ton of blending. All that is to say that while they’re breathtaking, soft makeup looks don’t take a ton of effort to pull together. Not to mention, they’re a favorite of nearly every celebrity.