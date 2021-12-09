Beauty
A close up of Taylor Swift's soft makeup look. at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

6 Soft Makeup Looks For When You Don’t Want To Go All Out

These subtle, eye-catching looks work no matter the occasion.

By Margaret Blatz
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Beauty looks these days can run the gamut from full-faced glam to rainbow cacophonies of color, but those looks require a decent amount of makeup and time to get them just right, so they don’t exactly serve as everyday styles. If you’re looking for something on the simpler side, you can turn out one of these soft makeup looks in 30 minutes or less. The beauty of a soft look is that it highlights your natural features, sticks to nudes, and generally doesn’t require a ton of blending. All that is to say that while they’re breathtaking, soft makeup looks don’t take a ton of effort to pull together. Not to mention, they’re a favorite of nearly every celebrity.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When I think of soft makeup, my mind immediately jumps to Taylor Swift, especially during the singer’s Folklore era. While she does wear mascara and has the hint of a smokey eye, the rest of her makeup is kept to a subdued flush on her cheeks, some highlighter, and a peachy lip.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

