To say Jacob Elordi is kind of private about his personal life would be a massive understatement. The few times the Aussie actor has opened up in interviews or on social media, he’s seemed much more interested in discussing his onscreen characters than who he's dating. But despite that, his relationship history is actually pretty juicy, involving plenty of famous co-stars and buzzy models.
The interest around Elordi’s love life boomed after his breakout role of bad boy Noah Flyinn in 2018’s The Kissing Booth. His chemistry with co-star Joey King was undeniable, and sure enough, the two were actually dating IRL while making the teen romance. But they broke up before filming its two sequels.
King has since gotten married to producer Steven Piet, and Elordi has moved on as well. He was most recently linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli, the influencer and daughter of Full House’s Lori Loughlin (and yes, she’s the same Olivia who was at the center of the 2019 college admissions scandal). But now it seems like that relationship has run its course.
Here's everything else to know about the actor's slightly secretive relationship history.
