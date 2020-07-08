Celeb Dating
Jacob Elordi's dating history is largely a mystery.
Jacob Elordi Is Reportedly Single After Split From Olivia Jade

Here's the tea.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

To say Jacob Elordi is kind of private about his personal life would be a massive understatement. The few times the Aussie actor has opened up in interviews or on social media, he’s seemed much more interested in discussing his onscreen characters than who he's dating. But despite that, his relationship history is actually pretty juicy, involving plenty of famous co-stars and buzzy models.

The interest around Elordi’s love life boomed after his breakout role of bad boy Noah Flyinn in 2018’s The Kissing Booth. His chemistry with co-star Joey King was undeniable, and sure enough, the two were actually dating IRL while making the teen romance. But they broke up before filming its two sequels.

King has since gotten married to producer Steven Piet, and Elordi has moved on as well. He was most recently linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli, the influencer and daughter of Full House’s Lori Loughlin (and yes, she’s the same Olivia who was at the center of the 2019 college admissions scandal). But now it seems like that relationship has run its course.

Here's everything else to know about the actor's slightly secretive relationship history.

Joey King (2017-2019)
Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images

Elordi first met Joey King on the set of The Kissing Booth in 2017, and it wasn't long before sparks started flying. "Right away we were talking about gross things with each other," King revealed to Bello Mag in May 2018. "But before long I started to realize, 'Hey, I think I kind of like this person!' It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast."

A few months later, following The Kissing Booth's Netflix debut, King told The New York Times, "It's exciting for people to know what they saw on screen was real."

After nearly two years of dating, the actors decided to go their separate ways. A March 2019 Refinery29 interview referred to Elordi as King's "recent ex," and King admitted the breakup had been tough. "All you can really do at that point is shut your phone off and crawl into your sister's bed and watch Friends with her, because when you're going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or [wants] to get every piece of detail from you about it, it's really difficult," she said. "Some of these things are just meant for you."

Fortunately, it seems like the two were amicable enough on the set of The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3.

Cari Flowers (2019)
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

On June 7, 2019, American model Cari Flowers raised eyebrows after she posted a series of cozy-looking photos with Elordi, including one where she was planting a kiss on the actor's lips. Five days before that, Flowers posted another series of photos captioned "friends in australia!!," with the fifth photo featuring a blurry close-up of a shirtless Elordi.

A few days before that, on May 29, she posted a cute pic of herself ("lines still on my face from the nap i apparently took," she captioned it) and tagged Elordi in the photo, suggesting he was the one who took it. Elordi's Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow later commented on the photo with "😭❤️."

However, Flowers later deleted the June 7 series of photos and untagged Elordi from the May 29 IG pic, so their maybe-relationship was seemingly short-lived. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Elordi and Flowers about the rumored relationship but never heard back.)

Zendaya (2019-2020)
FilmMagic/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Soon after Flowers deleted the pics with Elordi from her IG, Elordi and his Euphoria co-star Zendaya were spotted vacationing together in Athens, Greece, to celebrate Zendaya's 23rd birthday. They didn't post any pics themselves, but a sneaky fan captured the maybe-couple exploring the Acropolis. Later, when asked about the trip by E!, Zendaya only mentioned that she was accompanied by her family. However, a few months after their Greece getaway, the co-stars reportedly went on a movie date, and a month after that, Zendaya reportedly spent Thanksgiving with Elordi and his family in Australia.

Initially, the two seemed to deny dating rumors. Elordi said he thought of Zendaya "like [his] sister" during a Dec. 2019 interview with GQ Australia, and in Jan. 2020, Zendaya referred to Elordi as her "best friend" while presenting him with the Rising Star honor at the American Australian Association Arts Awards. But when the two were photographed smooching in New York City in Feb. 2020, relationship rumors reached a fever pitch.

However, by September 2020, it looked like the couple called it quits. Elordi was spotted out with Kaia Gerber. (Zendaya is now dating Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.)

Kaia Gerber (2020 - 2021)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rumors surrounding Elordi and Gerber started in September 2021 after a date at Nobu Malibu. The duo continued to spend time together, but avoided confirming their relationship until November 2020 when they shared their Halloween couples costume: Elvis and Priscilla Presley. (Yes, it was a very prescient costume choice).

In November 2021, however, the couple reportedly broke up though the split was “amicable.”

Olivia Jade Giannulli (2021-2023)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Elordi and Giannulli were first spotted together in December 2021. Later that month, a source told People that the duo was “casually seeing each other.”

The couple first reportedly split up in August 2022, but the breakup didn’t last long. They were spotted hanging out together just a couple months later. By the summer of 2023, they were officially back together.

But the rollercoaster relationship took another dip in early 2024. In January, Us Weekly reported that Elordi and Giannulli had broken up again.

