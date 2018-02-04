Do you remember exactly where you were when rumors of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy broke? I do. It was September. I was standing in my best friend's bedroom, getting dressed to go out for the night. I checked Twitter on my phone, screamed, and considered interrupting my friend's shower to show her the rumors. In the months since that fateful day, people have become more and more convinced that the youngest Jenner is expecting a baby. So why didn't Kylie Jenner confirm her pregnancy?

As we all (finally!) know now, Kylie gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, Feb 1. She confirmed the news on her Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 4, just hours ahead of the Super Bowl. (And I'd argue that this news is much, much bigger than a football game; it's basically the Super Bowl for Kardashian/Jenner fans.) But until that news became public information, Kylie stayed mum about, well, becoming a mum.

On January 10, a source close to Kylie told Us Weekly that the 20-year-old beauty mogul preferred to keep this special time in her life as private as possible.

She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world. Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.

And if that wasn't convincing enough, here's Kylie's Instagram post about why she kept the news to herself and her loved ones ahead of her delivery:

She then posted the sweetest tribute to her daughter on Instagram and then on YouTube:

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Kylie has been in the spotlight since she was a child, and she's arguably one of the most famous women in the entire world. She and her sisters made a name for themselves by sharing every piece of their life — so now, it's completely understandable that she wanted to keep her pregnancy news to herself. The source at Us Weekly continued:

She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that... She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.

Back in November, a source told People that Kylie had no plans to appear in public or comment on her pregnancy until after the birth of her child:

Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.

At the same time, the source emphasized that the public would have basically no Kylie sightings at all while the star concentrated on preparing for the arrival of her baby.

Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness.

So, what did Kylie do at home for all those months? Um, a lot! Like any expecting mom, she was getting ready for the addition of her little one. She reportedly spent $70,000 on designer baby clothes and accessories, decorated a nursery, and baby-proofed her home. She also was hard at work as the head of Kylie Cosmetics: She rolled out holiday-themed eyeshadow palettes and lip kits, launched a range of liquid concealer in 30 distinct shades, and dropped a lipstick collection featuring 20 gorgeous colors. She even went to the Kardashian's annual Christmas party (and miraculously managed to keep the cameras away from her stomach). Kylie also posed for LOVE magazine, and the photographer for the stunning cover shot just so happened to be her own sister, Kendall.

While it might have been frustrating for certain diehard Kardashian-Jenner fans to have been kept in the dark about Kylie's pregnancy for so long, you have to admit that Kylie's logic makes a lot of sense. After so many years spent in the spotlight, it's only fair that she wanted to take a few months off from being an A-list celebrity. If you think about it, Kylie must have actually been pretty jealous about all those nights you get to spend at home on your couch — so while prepping for the arrival of her baby, it makes sense that she'd finally seize the opportunity to just chill for a sec.