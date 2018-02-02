If you've been following the hysteria surrounding all the rampant lunar activity lately, you'd know that we just experienced a blood moon, a blue moon, AND a super moon. What's next? A petty moon? A glitter moon? A pink moon? All jokes aside, the Native Americans actually do name the full moon in April a "pink moon" after the early budding flowers that appear that month (seriously, it's amazing how much more beautiful the Native Americans make the moon seem). It's as though our moon is swinging from mood to mood like a pendulum, what with all the different colors and variations she's capable of embodying. It should come as no surprise that moon also comes in black. All these mysterious names that seem to adorn our capricious moon also come with lofty meanings, which I'm sure is leaving you on the edge of your seat as you wonder, what is a black moon exactly? Better find out because it's supposedly happening in February.

Aside from black moon, this type of moon is also called "dark moon" or even "Lilith moon" by certain astrologers and witches alike. It's considered a powerful and potent time with many different definitions clinging to it. Regardless of which one you choose to abide by, all of us lunar lovers can agree that its energy must be harnessed.

The most common and widely accepted definition of a black moon is a second new moon that occurs during one calendrical month, which definitely explains where it got its name from. To make things simple, it's essentially the opposite of a blue moon. With the moon indulging in a little more alone time than usual, it's a month full of more pitch black skies than usual. This is a relatively rare occurrence and it only happens about once every 29 months. The next one is slated to occur during July or August 2019 (depending on your time zone).

A black moon can also mean a third new moon during one of our four seasons when it contains four new moons instead of just three. This is a more complicated form of the black moon and it occurs roughly every 33 months.

A rarely used but downright interesting definition of a black moon has a lot to do with the month of February. A black moon is also sometimes considered a February without a new moon or without a full moon (which is what we've got scheduled on the lunar itinerary this upcoming Feb. 2018). It's the shortest month out of the year; it's no wonder it's bound to miss an important moon phase here and there. This is the rarest of all black moons, only occurring every 20 years.

While some might simply enjoy the black moon as a fun anecdote to bring up during small talk, the spiritual and mystical of the lot take it more seriously. The new moon is an important time for witches to set their intentions for the month, to start anew with fresh goals in mind, and to cast a spell or conduct a ritual that wipes the slate clean. The black moon only amplifies this cleansing energy, dragging your deepest strengths and desires to the forefront, uninhibited.

According to renowned witch, Skye Alexander, the black moon is also an ideal time to manifest your spells and wishes more quickly. So if you're itching to ask the universe for something important, the black moon is the perfect time to do it! Here are some spells and rituals to help you get started.

On the other hand, astrologers also have their own idea of what the black moon is all about. Some believe the moon will pull out our darkest feelings, our scariest skeletons, everything we keep hidden and would rather continue to avoid. It's a time that drama might ensue, for all the negative emotions of the spectrum, like envy, hatred, and revenge, will sit at the surface of everything. It's recommended that we remain patient during this time and to think twice before going through with a risky action. These unflattering emotions are a product of pain and if we embrace them with full-force, they will only breed more pain. However, they have to be released sometime, and the black moon is here to help with the purging process.

Some astrologers also believe that the black moon will bring out all of our opposite qualities, as described in a concept called the "anima" by Carl G. Jung. In the most basic terms, someone who normally harbors more masculine energy will be forced to embrace their more feminine centers, and vice versa. It's bound to be a time where people will surprise each other.