Now that summer has begun, you'll be seeing a major shift on your Instagram feed. Friends and family will likely be ramping up their IG posts in order to reflect the changing season. It's always refreshing to see where they are and what they're up to, but often, what makes their post the most memorable is their clever IG caption. You can never go wrong with using a poetic song lyric because it always leaves an impression. If you want to amaze all your followers, try these song lyrics perfect for summer Instagram captions featuring today's biggest artists and hit singles, as well as a few iconic throwback songs.

Whether you're sharing a pic of the beautiful scenery around you or a selfie in the sun with your significant other, these lyrics are guaranteed to go along with all your summer adventures. They're all about feeling free, having fun, falling in love, and making the most out of your day. You'll definitely recognize most, if not all, of these tracks because they're from all your favorite artists like Harry Styles, BTS, Selena Gomez, and more.

If you want your IG followers to feel inspired, these lyrics are the way to go.

1. "Strawberries on a summer evenin', baby, you're the end of June." — from "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles

2. "If I'm shinin', everybody gonna shine. I was born like this, don't even gotta try." — from "Juice" by Lizzo

3. "You got me, you got me losin' all my cool. I guess we're ready for the summer." from — from "Cool" by Dua Lipa

4. "Kiss one another. Die for each other. We're cool for the summer." — from "Cool For The Summer" by Demi Lovato

5. "It's a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit." — from "Hot Girl Summer" by Megan Thee Stallion

6. "I like the way you talk. I like the things you wear. I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear." — from "Nice To Meet Ya" by Niall Horan

7. "They fell in love one summer. A little too wild for each other." — from "Look At Her Now" by Selena Gomez

8. "I said I'm from wherever you're going tonight." — from "El Tejano" by Lauv ft. Sofia Reyes

9. "You could travel the world but nothing comes close to the golden coast." — from "California Gurls" by Katy Perry

10. "You brought me here and I'm happy that you did 'cause now I'm as free as birds catching the wind." — from "Malibu" by Miley Cyrus

11. "No matter where you are, no matter what season, if we're together, feel like summer." — from "Our Summer" by Tomorrow X Together

12. "Let’s dance the night away. One, two, three, let’s go." — from "Dance The Night Away" by TWICE

13. "Must've done something right 'cause all these lights are green, man, they look like palm trees." - from "Cool" by the Jonas Brothers

14. "I can see the flowers and the greenery. I take a breath of air, I feel free." — from "Orange Trees" by MARINA

15. "Look ahead, the way is shinin'. Keep goin' now. Ready, set, and begin." — from "Ego" by BTS

16. "We were a fresh page on the desk, filling in the blanks as we go." — from "Cornelia Street" by Taylor Swift

17. "Baby you just gotta make up your mind that every little thing is gonna be alright" — from "Be Alright" by Ariana Grande"

18. "Real love, show me what it feels like?" — from "Just Us" by DJ Khaled ft. SZA

19. "I could tell you've been bored all day 'cause you're young and you still got time." — from "Still Got Time" by Zayn ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR

20. "Change is a thing you can count on." — from "Younger Now" by Miley Cyrus

Hopefully, you've found the soundtrack to your summer among these songs.