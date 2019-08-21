There's no way you haven't heard the phrase "Hot Girl Summer." It's all over the 'gram and has been used by countless brands in their advertising, including Wendy's and Maybelline. But, do you know where it came from? Do you know who made it? Are you wondering who is Megan Thee Stallion? Well, you're about to learn today hunty.

How Megan Pete Became 'Thee Stallion'

Megan Thee Stallion née Megan Pete is a breakthrough female MC from Houston, Texas, where "stallion" is used to refer to tall, attractive women, according to The Fader. If you couldn't tell, Pete is super tall and stands at a majestic 5'10" — lucky! Anyway, in The Fader's 2019 Summer Music issue, Pete explained how "Thee Stallion" took form as her rap moniker.

“When you go to college you can just be whoever you wanna be. So I got there and I’m like, 'Yeah, I'm a rapper,'" she started before telling a story about dropping some bars to a group of naysayers at a college party. “They was like 'Oh!' So then everybody around school knew me as Thee Stallion. And she could rap," she finished. Nice and just so you know, Megan The Stallion is still in college even with a budding rap career. Like, I can barely walk and hold coffee at the same time. Sigh, I want to be her when I grow up.

She Coined The Term 'Hot Girl Summer' To Empower Others

The talented rapper and hard-working MC is also the brilliant mind behind "hot girl summer." In a June 25 interview with The Root, Pete explained the meaning of her super infectious motto. "Women — and men — having a good-a** time, hyping up your friends, doing you, and not giving a damn what anybody has to say about it," she said. She also clarified further on Twitter, writing: "Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident,living YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc." Oh, I'm here for it.

To note, she also calls her fans the "hotties." Talk about women supporting women. Here for it! She also doesn't stop there when it comes to encouraging others. She holds a pageant to give away college scholarships to the "hotties." Umm... Megan for president.

She's Takes After This Cocky Rapper

Megan Thee Stallion is also known for twerking (with Lizzo or Jordyn Woods or Nicki Minaj) without a care. Pair that with her unapologetic demeanor and fiery fits and she is often compared to the likes of Lil Kim or Trina, but Megan Thee Stallion said she takes after a "cocky" rapper, telling Billboard: "I like Pimp C's cockiness. He makes me feel so confident and he makes me feel so cool. So definitely when people are listening to my music I want them to feel like that too. Biggie inspires me too."

She's Stacking Accolades

You may have just become privy to Megan Thee Stallion, but she's been on hip-hop's radar since 2017 with the release of her mixtape Make It Hot in 2017, followed by June 2018's Tina Snow. By November 2018, she was signed to 300 Entertainment as their first female MC. Monumental. In December 2018, Megan Thee Stallion told Billboard the label felt like home. "They wanted me bad. It felt like a family," she said.

In May 2019 she released Fever. Then, in June 2019 she was nominated for BET Awards Best Female Hip-Hop Artist before receiving one the highest hip-hop honors as a newbie, being inducted into XXL's 2019 Freshman Class. In doing so, she took part of rap cypher and trust, Hot Girl Meg tore it up. Watch Thee Stallion work (read, twerk) at the 0:54 mark.

So now that you're up to speed, let me help you get ahead. Hot Girl Meg has already proclaimed autumn "Hot Nerd Fall," so get your spectacles and plaid skirts ready for the hottest pumpkin spice season yet.