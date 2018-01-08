These Golden Globes Quotes About Sexual Harassment In Hollywood Are So Much

The 2018 Golden Globes were bound to be, well, just a little bit awkward — but also, hopefully, very empowering. Hollywood was shaken to its core this fall with the extensive reporting about alleged decades of sexual harassment from super-producer Harvey Weinstein, who was a titan in the industry. (Weinstein has largely denied allegations of assault and rape and has apologized for bad behavior.) This led to a domino effect of allegations across the film and TV world, creating a reckoning with women demanding better treatment in their work. So it was only fitting that sexual harassment was a major theme throughout the awards show, and the quotes from the Golden Globes about sexual harassment in Hollywood were so moving.

The talk started on the red carpet, where the stars showed up wearing black in protest of harassment and sexism.

Meanwhile, several celebrities — Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Emma Stone, Amy Poehler, and Michelle Williams — walked the carpet with activists — Marai Larasi, Monica Ramirez, Calina Lawrence, Billie Jean King, Saru Jayaraman, and Tarana Burke. Many women spoke up about the situation — and Debra Messing called out E! for reportedly paying former E! host Catt Sadler less than her male counterpart — but many viewers were frustrated to notice that the carpet hosts were not asking men about it as much as they were asking women.

But once the awards show proper started, at least one man was willing to speak up: Seth Meyers.

Meyers was the host of the Golden Globes, and he knew it was a high-pressure job this year, especially.

"Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen," he said to open his monologue at the start of the show. Meyers went on to say,

For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud. ‘Did you hear about Willem Defoe?’ ‘Dear God, no.’ ‘He was nominated.’ ‘Don’t do that!’

Considering what’s going on this year with powerful men and their terrible behavior Hollywood, a lot of people thought it would be more appropriate for a woman to host these awards, and they may be right. But if it’s any consolation, I’m a man with absolutely no power in Hollywood. I’m not even the most powerful Seth in the room tonight.

As the show went on, many award winners talked movingly about gender inequality and sexual harassment.

Nicole Kidman was among the first to speak up as she accepted an award for her acting in Big Little Lies.

More to come.