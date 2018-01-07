Who Is Monica Ramirez? Laura Dern’s Golden Globes Date Is An Advocate For Women
The Golden Globes are here, and many women in attendance are already making a major statement. While we're already well aware of the #whywewearblack campaign that's going on, many women in Hollywood are deciding to take things one step further: by having activists as their guests to the Golden Globes. Hell. Freaking. Yes. And there's one famous woman in particular who is bringing someone incredibly important: Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern, whose date is Monica Ramirez. Many of you might be thinking, "So, who is Monica Ramirez?"
So glad you asked.
According to Variety, Ramirez is "the co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas" who has "served farmworker, Latina and immigrant women as an attorney, organizer and advocate and is dedicated to ending violence against women, particularly farmworkers." So basically what they're saying is that she's part advocate for violence against women, part superhero. Sounds like a badass lady to me, and might I say, the perfect date to this awards show.
Dern, who's nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for her portrayal of Monterey mom Renata Klein in Big Little Lies, has been vocal about the issues of race and gender inequality and the pitfalls that come with these issues as a society. In an interview with WWD, she spoke about how she wants to ensure her children grow up in a world where there is "zero tolerance." She said,
She goes on to talk about how her career has almost come full circle in regards to the feminist movement that's been happening. She said,
Could Laura Dern get any more awesome?
Only if she brought an activist as her date to the Golden Gl– oh, wait.
Laura Dern, you are LIFE.
Right on, ladies.