Who Is Marai Larasi? Emma Watson’s Golden Globes Date Is An Activist For Women

All eyes are on the women tonight as they walk the red carpet leading into the Beverly Hilton to kick off the 2018 awards season. In the wake of the #MeToo and #Time'sUp movements, many of them chose to express their support for women’s rights by bringing along some pretty important activist guests as their plus ones, including Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Laura Dern, Amy Poehler, Susan Sarandon, Emma Stone, and Emma Watson. Amen, ladies! But if you're anything like me, you're probably wndering just who is Marai Larasi, the woman who accompanied Emma Watson to the Golden Globes?

Larasi is the executive director of Imkaan (UK), a leading Black-feminist network organization with members in England, Wales, and Scotland. She is also the co-chair of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, the UK’s largest coalition of organizations working to eradicate violence against women and girls.

"When Michelle Williams spearhearded the idea of actresses bringing activists onto the red carpet, my first thought ws it was be so do with Marai," Watson — who will be presenting tonight with Robert Pattinson — explained on the E! Red Carpet. "We’ve been working together this last year. She ’s absolutely incredible. She’s the executive director of Imkaan, which is a black feminist organization that fights against violence in women and girls. But mostly women. And I’m very happy to have her here tonight just to amplify, amplify, amplify."

And not surprisingly, both women made a statement by joining the #whywewearblack movement, something Watson said makes her feel really emotional, since the issue doesn't just effect Hollywood, it effects women everywhere.

"There's something about women in Hollywood speaking out," she explained to Ryan Seacrest. "There is a wall of silence around violence against women and girls, and every time somebody speaks out, it just creates a bit of a crack in that wall. Women in Hollywood have an oppotunity to amplify the issues and shine a light ont hings, and actually that's incredibley important. And so it's a special moment in time. It's not the beginning of the struggle or the end of the struggle. It's a critical moment."

She's so right. And while Marai may not be up for any awards tonight, she's already a total rockstar who has already been recognized by the World Pride Power List of 2013 as one of the most influential LGBT people in the world of politics, arts and entertainment.

“I have been working on ending violence against women for 23 years,” she previously wrote on the UN Women website. “BME [Black and minority ethnic] women have always been central to my practice. Even before I had the language to describe ‘intersectionality’, I somehow understood that the journeys of BME women and girls were being shaped by exclusion and marginalization in different ways to our counterparts.”

Other actress who brought activists tonight include Emma Stone, who was accompanied by Billie Jean King, the pro tennis player and activist that Stone portrays in “Battle of the Sexes.”; Susan Saradon, who brought Rosa Clemente, an organizer, political commentator and independent journalist who campaigns for media justice, voter engagement among youth of color, third party politics, United States political prisoners and the right of Puerto Rico to become an independent nation; Meryl Streep, who came with Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign; Michelle Williams’ Michelle Willimas, who's date is Tarana Burke, the founder of the #metoo movement and senior director at Girls for Gender Equity; Laura Dern, who brought Mónica Ramírez, the co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas; and Shailene Woodley., who was accompained by Calina Lawrence, a musician and vocalist who has spent recent time traveling the country in advocacy for Native Treaty Rights.

Way to go, ladies!