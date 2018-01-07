Who Is Saru Jayaraman? Amy Poehler's Golden Globes Date Is A Champion For Working Women

The 2018 Golden Globes are coming at an interesting time. Thanks to a year of political upheaval plus a renewed discussion about sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry, the awards show is politicized like never before. That’s why it feels just so right that so many of the celebrity women who walked the red carpet on Jan. 7 used their star power to highlight awesome activists who are fighting for women’s rights. Activists like Amy Poehler’s date, Saru Jayaraman, who has spent more than a decade organizing and advocating for low wage workers, including policies to help women.

Jayaraman is best known as a co-founder of Restaurant Opportunity Centers United (ROC United), an organization which advocates for the frequently low-wage workers in the restaurant industry. And one of the organization's big pushes is against — you guessed it — sexual harassment. According to Glass Floor, a 2014 report from ROC United, the restaurant industry is the single largest source of sexual harassment charges filed with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC). Beyond that, working with restaurant workers is inherently gendered — more than 60 percent of tipped workers are female, and the number rises to about 70 percent when it comes to restaurant servers particularly.

More to come.