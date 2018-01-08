Tweets About Debra Messing Calling Out E! At The Golden Globes Will Make Scream

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards have barely started yet, and the red carpet is already on fire. One particular moment that has everyone on social media talking is an interview Debra Messing had on E! News' red carpet in which she high-key called out E! News themselves for their part in perpetuating the wage gap. Seriously, the tweets about Debra Messing calling out E! at the Golden Globes show people are absolutely here for what Messing said.

While being interviewed on the red carpet, instead of gushing about the designer of her dress or the TV shows she loves, Messing decided to call out the widespread issues regarding pay disparity between male and female employees, of which E! News is a large part as was recently revealed.

"I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-host the same as their male co-host," she told E! News Correspondent Giuliana Rancic. "I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her. And that’s something that can change tomorrow."

Catch the moment for yourself below:

DAMN, DEBRA, YOU TELL 'EM. I'M SWEATING IN THE BEST WAY POSSIBLE, so I can only imagine how everyone at E! News is feeling about this right now.

Needless to say, everyone on Twitter is absolutely applauding Messing for her bold move on the carpet.

