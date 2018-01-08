Seth Meyers’ 2018 Golden Globes Opening Monologue Got Hilariously Political
You didn't expect Hollywood to get off easy, did you? The 75th annual Golden Globes are acting as the official kick-off to the 2018 awards season and the big night is finally here. Late Night's Seth Meyers is on hand for pressure-packed hosting duty, and of course, the biting comedian didn't waste any time on getting down to business in the 2018 Golden Globes monologue.
"Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen," he opened the evening.
Certainly, Meyers couldn't possibly shy away from mentioning the onslaught of allegations of sexual misconduct plaguing the industry. He went on,
The audience knew this subject was unavoidable — even the promos for the event warned us. "I'm Seth Meyers and I'm hosting the Golden Globes," he said. "And we've got a lot to talk about."
That's for sure.
Of course, Seth made time to talk about lighter topics and give credit where credit was due. Translation: He loves Oprah as much as everyone else. Seth got a big laugh when he declared:
Hosting an awards show as big as the Golden Globes is a huge honor, but as always, it comes with the tricky job of toeing that fine line between appropriate and offensive. Seth Meyers has a reputation for keeping things both sharp and playful. We weren't surprised when the network chose someone known for their thoughtful comedic sense.
“We are thrilled that Seth Meyers is going to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” Chairman of NBC Entertainment Robert Greenblatt said in a statement, following the announcement. “As he does every night for us in late night, he will be taking a closer look at this year’s best movies and television with his unique brand of wit, intelligence and mischievous humor.”
When people think awards shows, they think celeb glam, "who are you wearing?", and passionate speeches that get cut off mid-sentence. This year, it's hard to get bogged down in the frivolity of it all, considering the way Hollywood has been making headlines of late. In an industry that's all about make-believe and escaping reality, this is an opportunity to keep it real and address an issue worth talking about.
Seth Meyers spoke to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show recently, discussing how he planned on approaching what's going on in Hollywood without making everything about the elephant in the room:
Well, Seth, we think you struck a pretty great balance.
More to come...