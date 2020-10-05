If you're struggling to find the perfect Halloween costume this year, know you can never go wrong dressing up as a celebrity. A lot of stars have iconic looks that are instantly recognizable, which means your outfit will be an instant hit with friends and family at any (safe and socially-distanced) party. Picking the right star to imitate is half the fun of putting together the costume. For many K-Pop fans, the choice is obvious: BLACKPINK. They have a huge arsenal of iconic looks to choose from, so the possibilities are endless. From their music videos and magazine covers, to their Instagram selfies and concept photos, BLINKs can find fashion inspiration anywhere. These five BLACKPINK 2020 Halloween costumes are sure to make a statement.

2020 has been BLACPINK's year. After a year away from the music scene, the group made their epic return in June with their smash single "How You Like That," and then two months later, they released "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez. That was only the beginning because on Oct. 2, BLACKPINK debuted their first full-length album, featuring their lead single "Lovesick Girls" and their Cardi B collaboration "Bet You Wanna."

Of course, with all these new music videos and performances comes Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo trying out new aesthetics. There were so many amazing concepts the girls tried out this year, and these five were some of the best.

1. "How You Like That" Lisa

YG Entertainment

"How You Like That" helped BLACKPINK earn their first MTV Video Music Award for Song of the Summer, and it's not hard to see why. It's a song you can't get out of your head after listening to it, and the choreo is just as epic. The girls served major looks for their "HYLT" music video, and one of the most extravagant was Lisa's. I mean, a fur coat with red cowboy boots? Absolutely iconic.

If you want to recreate it, start with the most simple piece: a white sports bra.

Add some patterned shorts. They don't have to be identical to Lisa's, just make sure they have a cool design that stands out.

Get a golden belt to add an extra pop of style.

Put a faux fur bomber jacket on top for some more pizazz.

Finish it off with a large beaded necklace, and a pair of red shoes you have lying around.

2. Dance Practice Rosé

YOUTUBE

While the members rock over-the-top outfits effortlessly, they pull off casual styles flawlessly, too. BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" dance practice video was filled with great costume ideas that you can eventually work into your own wardrobe (if you don't have these items there already!).

If you're a Rosé fan, you'll need a black sports bra to match with her.

Black cargo pants are also a must.

To get Rosé's off-the-shoulder jacket look, get yourself this black cropped hoodie and only wear it on one arm.

A purple wig will definitely make you stand out like Rosé.

3. Black & White Jisoo

YOUTUBE

BLACKPINK rocked a few different fun outfits in their "Ice Cream" music video. Jisoo's was totally adorable and makes for the perfect Halloween costume.

In case you have a black and white dress, you can probably get away with using it for this one, but if you don't, no worries. This black crop top will do for the top half of the costume.

Add a cute white skirt.

You can't forget the black floppy hat.

Accessories are super important for getting this costume just right, so you'll need a choker necklace.

Finally, the last detail is small, but will really bring your outfit together: a pink ice cream scoop.

4. Rainbow Jennie

Jennie's rainbow outfit in BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream" music video was unforgettable. You'll be sure to turn heads, too, if you make it your costume.

Step one is finding a soft pink sweater like Jennie's. It's hard to find a perfect match with the flower print, but this simple pink cardigan will work.

You can always iron on some flowers yourself to get closer to the exact look. A pack of eight flowers is only $5, so it's worth a try!

These pastel shorts also give off major "Ice Cream" vibes.

Lastly, a purple mermaid wig will really make you look like Jennie. It even has the bangs! Just make sure to tie the wig in pigtails.

5. "How You Like That" Group Costume

If you have friends that are also BLACKPINK fans, you can all get together for one big group costume. In their "How You Like That" MV, the girls wore matching black dresses, so this one definitely work for several people. Just remember to be safe when doing group costumes this year. One suggestion is incorporating some matching black face masks into your costumes.

YOUTUBE

This black dress is a little pricey, but you can add any fancy shoes and accessories you already have to make up for this splurge (and it'll work at any future formal events, too!).

The trick is posing together like Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, so don't forget to take a pic for the 'Gram. However, in order to ensure you're all socially distanced, try spreading out for the picture. Make it as creative as possible, like a true dance formation!

Hopefully, these pieces have given you some ideas, but honestly, any of BLACKPINK's outfits will do since they're the definition of fashion.