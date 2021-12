Whether you’re a BLINK or not, you’ve definitely heard of BLACKPINK. I mean, the popular K-pop girl group has over 13,900,000 monthly Spotify listeners. Beyond their talent, BLACKPINK is super stylish.

While Jenni, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo each have their own aesthetic, you simply can’t pick a favorite. So, here are all of BLACKPINK’s best looks throughout 2021.