Fans have been craving BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's collab all summer, so when "Ice Cream" finally dropped on Friday, Aug. 28, BLINKs and Selenators ate it right up. These tweets about BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream" show they think it's the ultimate summer bop because it's the perfect combination of the stars' sweet vocals. Separately, the artists sound amazing already, but together, their talents are something else entirely.

BLACKPINK first announced their collab on Monday, Aug. 4, but in order to keep fans guessing, the group didn't reveal who the featuring artist would be on their next single. A popular guess was Ariana Grande due to BLACKPINK's recent interactions with the star, so you could imagine how surprised fans were to discover Gomez teamed up with the global super group.

Days before their song's release, BLACKPINK and Gomez teased fans with their collab by FaceTiming each other. During their call, the girls fangirled over each other, revealing they've been "dreaming" of this team up for a while. "We’re really glad that you’re on [the single], because, you know, we’ve been a big fan of yours for a long time," BLACKPINK told Gomez, who said she felt the same way.

YOUTUBE

Now, their collab is here and it's everything fans could have hoped for and more. The song itself is as sweet and summery as you would expect from a song called "Ice Cream," and the music video only makes the single more irresistible because it's impossible not to replay it over and over again. The clip takes you into a dream world full of ice cream and other treats, and let me tell you, BLACKPINK and Gomez served in every way possible. From their looks and choreography, to their amazing vocals, the girls made this a collab to remember.

Check out fan' reactions to the song below.

Now that they're collab is here, fans hope BLACKPINK and Gomez perform the song live together one day.