Are your locks in need of a major refresh after the wild year that was 2018? I'm right there with you. Nothing makes me feel more refreshed than a new haircut. That's why, with the new year right around the corner, I tapped some of the biggest hairstylists in the industry to predict the top 2019 haircut trends, so you can start planning your next hair appointment.

2018 was seemingly all about drama (both in hair trends and otherwise). Hair was either super-long and luscious (remember Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday hair?) or short and textured (enter: Cardi B's VMAs look). And according to many celebrity hairstylists, it looks like bold haircuts will continue to dominate through the new year.

So no matter if you're looking to get a fresh look as part of your New Year's resolution, or you're just generally in need of a haircut soon, read on for the 2019 haircut trends that you're about to see everywhere.

Strong, Face-Framing Cuts

Clive Mason/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That whole "business in the front, party in the back" saying is getting a serious upgrade in 2019 — meaning, it's no longer relevant to mullets from the 1980s. Rather, strong face-framing cuts (like the one Kate Middleton regularly sports) are one of next year's biggest haircut trends.

According to L’Oreal Professionnel Artist Drew Schaefering, bi-level haircuts that are shorter around the face but longer in the back will be huge in 2019. "There is an element to haircuts now that we haven’t seen in a while involving bi-level perimeters and a stronger shape cut around the face, hinting toward shapes reminiscent of the '70s and earlier periods," says Schaefering. "I am seeing more women embracing this bold shape and cutting the length from the front and shifting it to the back, while cutting away around the face, resulting in a stronger round shape."

When planning for your next hair appointment, Schaefering suggests keeping in mind that the right haircut for you shouldn't take too much effort. "If it requires too much styling, it may not be the right fit."

Lobs And Bobs Galore

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ICYMI, at the beginning of December, Hailey Baldwin chopped her already-existing bob even shorter. According to Stephanie Brown, a hair artist at Eddie Arthur Salon in NYC, Baldwin's new cut is proof that chin-length bobs will be one of the haircuts to get in 2019.

"A short, blunt bob like [the one] Hailey Baldwin just got from Melissa Parizot is fun and easy to style," says Brown. "[It] looks great wavy or straight, like the glass hair trend."

However, Brown adds that, if you're looking to grow out your short bob, don't fret, because lobs will also be on trend in 2019. "Hair right below the shoulder blade will [also] be a really nice cut going into 2019."

Bangs, Bangs, Bangs

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Celebs like Camila Cabello have been making the case for bangs for a while now, and according to Brown, come the new year, we will be seeing even more people rocking bangs — no matter your hair texture. "Bangs are in right now," says Brown. "Whether it’s with a shag, or with your short blunt bob, bangs are in. I like bangs, because now, people realize that they don’t have to be so polished. Undone wavy or curly bangs are my favorite."

Seeing as though the biggest haircuts for this year include a variety of different styles, it's safe to say there is pretty much a cut suitable for anyone,. So go ahead and make your appointment with your stylist now to get ready to give your mane (and yourself) a reset in 2019.