We're only two days into 2019, and I'm already making mental notes on all the trend predictions I've heard so far. It's guaranteed to be a great year for beauty, and I'm particularly interested in talking anything and everything hair-related. Perhaps my favorite topic has to be the top 2019 hair trends for curly hair, many of which are inspired by trend-setting celebs who spent 2018 embracing their natural texture and loving their curls, like SZA, Yara Shahidi, and Amandla Stenberg, just to name a few. In 2019, the forecast for curls is bolder than ever before, thanks to what I'm referring to as the three Bs: bangs, brushing out, and bright highlights. Not only are each of these rising trends stand-alone winners, but they can be combined to achieve the epitome of 2019 hair goals, which is a pretty tempting trio, if you ask me. Read on for the scoop on how all the chicest curly girls will be wearing their hair this year.

Bring On The Bangs

If you've ever wondered about the possibility of spicing up your curls with some fringe, now is absolutely the right time, according to Stephanie Brown, a hairstylist in New York City. "Curly hair with bangs will continuing to gain momentum in 2019," she predicts.

My fave curly bangs belong to the one and only Yara Shahidi, who regularly rocks a natural fringe. She's been known to simply pin her curls back or part her bangs down the middle when she's not feeling it, and just like that they disappear, so she can constantly change up her look.

"Whether you have wavy or extremely curly hair, bangs will work," says Brown. It's all about creating the right shape that works with your curls, not against them. Curly bangs are definitely not a DIY task, though — book an appointment with your hairstylist to determine the right bangs for your strands.

Brush It Out

While many maintain their curls by opting for a separated, defined finish, Brown says that 2019 is all about letting loose. "I’ve seen a lot of girls rock brushed out curls," says Brown. "Very '70s vibe. Messy and frizzy." Yes, please. If you need some inspiration on how to go all-out, celebs like Ciara and SZA have been known to embrace (and even amp up) a little frizz and make it an ultra-sexy part of their already gorgeous curls.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When brushing curly hair, it's important to be gentle, and smart with your aproach, so as not to cause breakage or damage to your strands. Always start at the bottom of the hair and work your way slowly to the roots, and if you sense some knots along the way, try detangling with your fingers first before using a brush. Lastly, prepping strands in advance with something like the Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream ($5, amazon.com) will make the detangling process easier.

If you like the idea of a brushed-out curl but aren't feeling the frizz, you can definitely master a happy medium, like Normani's long, fluffy ponytail of curls. After brushing, applying a finishing product like the IGK Hair Crybaby Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum ($25, igkhair.com) will help the look feel a little more polished without re-defining the curls you broke up, thanks to coconut oil and prickly pear cactus extract.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Light & Bright

As for color, Brown says it's all about finding your light. "If you have very curly hair an ombré will work well with a few very bright light pieces, whereas if you have wavier hair, subtle is a better way to go."

If you thought you had to dye your whole head to brighten up your color, think again — a few well-placed pops of light are all you need. Dark brunette hair looks especially nice with cooler, ashy-toned blonde thrown in the mix. The contrast is enough to drastically change the look of your locks, without going overboard on the bleach.

The three Bs are a pretty fire combination, are they not? Even if you're not into the whole "new year, new you" thing, who's to say you can't try out a little "new year, new hair?" Personally, I'm all for it.