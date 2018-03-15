To get bangs or to not get bangs? That is the question. It really is such a dilemma. On the one hand, bangs make such a style statement, and they can easily change up your look when you're craving to do something different. On the other hand, they are pretty difficult to manage at times. So, what's a girl to do in this style crisis? Well, as someone who has bangs, I can tell you I love them — but, our relationship surely has its ups and downs. You know when you have bangs, you're making a solid commitment to the bangs lifestyle.

There was a chunk of time when I didn't have bangs, and it was smooth sailing. I could just get up and go without any extra maintenance. Plus, I could always see without hair in my eyes. But as manageable as my hair was, I only wanted to get my bangs back. Me and my bangs are just connected. If you also have bangs, I'm sure you know what I'm talking about.

These seven things about having this kind of hairstyle are relatable AF. We can sympathize with each other on this love/hate relationship we're in. Your bangs may be covering your eyes, full of dry shampoo, or uneven — but at the end of the day, you look fab in your bangs and everything else can easily be ignored.

1 They Take An Impossibly Long Time To Grow Out Giphy Deciding to grow out your bangs is like the ultimate commitment. For real, though — you're deciding to sacrifice a huge front chunk of your hair for several months. It takes forever for your bangs to finally reach a length where it's acceptable to let them do their own thing. In the meantime, you have to invest in so many pins, clips, beanies, and headbands. It's exhausting, but hey, at least your hair accessories are always on point.

2 But Sometimes, They Get Too Long Too Quickly Giphy As slow as they grow when you're trying to get rid of them, bangs surprisingly grow fast at first. It's like you're blessed with freshly-cut bangs, and as soon as you step outside of the salon, they are covering your eyes. Make up your mind, bangs! Luckily, you've perfected living your life, seeing through hair.

3 It Is A Literal Nightmare To Cut Them Yourself Giphy For real — I've had nightmares where I cut my own bangs and end up with the same haircut I used to give my Barbie when I was a kid. It's not cute at all, and I guess it's karma finally catching up to me. Whenever I decide to cut my own bangs, I panic for way too long. Something that should just be a quick trim, takes almost an hour. Also, I don't trust any YouTube video that claims it has a trick to cutting your bangs. Don't trust anyone!

4 You're Amazed At How They Can Defy Gravity Giphy Your bangs could join the cast of Wicked for how much they love "Defying Gravity." We've all been there. You wake up in the morning, feeling so refreshed and are in a happy AF mood. You walk to the mirror to do a little hair check, and your bangs are literally standing up straight. How do they even do that?! I'm impressed more than anything.

5 "I Whip My [Bangs] Back And Forth" Giphy Don't lie — we've all done it. Bangs are not only cute, but so much fun. You may not notice, but you're probably playing with your bangs right now. You sweep them left, then right, and then shake them back and forth. You might as well turn up "Whip My Hair" by Willow Smith, and just swing you bangs back and forth. Own it, girlfriend.

6 Dry Shampoo Is Your Actual BFF Giphy There are so many mysteries surrounding the bangs. We wonder why they take so long to grow out. There's the case of why they're so much fun to play with. And the biggest mystery of all, in my opinion, is how do they get so greasy so quickly? You seriously have to invest in some dry shampoo to keep those bangs looking so fresh and super fly. Don't even get me started on bangs after the gym. All I have to say is God bless dry shampoo, because I am so here for it.