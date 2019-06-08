Instagram's latest lyrics feature rolled out nationwide earlier this week on Thursday, June 6, and anyone who's had the chance to use it can attest to the fact that it makes way for some lit karaoke sessions. It lets you add music to your Story and choose which portion of the song you want to use, before giving you the option to add lyrics, and customize how they look on your screen. And if you aren't totally sure which ones you want to use, these 10 Instagram song lyrics will totally up your Story game.

My number one favorite part about Instagram's lyrics feature has to be the fact that there are so many widely applicable and fun lyrics out there to choose from for your photos and videos. And regardless if your music taste leans more towards rap or hip hop, pop music, or rock and roll, I can pretty much guarantee your friends will be hyped to see what exactly you've been listening to, and will be more than happy to sing along. If you still can't decide what lyrics you should use, however, definitely make a point to check out a few options below that will make your Story fire.

1. "Good As Hell" by Lizzo Callout lyrics: "I do my hair toss// Check my nails// Baby how you feelin'?// Feeling good as hell" Lizzo's "Good As Hell" lyrics never fail to boost my confidence. There's no denying that singing it will always make you — and your pals — feel like a damn kween.

2. "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish Callout lyrics: "I'm that bad type// Make your mama sad type// Make your girlfriend mad tight// Might seduce your dad type// I'm the bad guy, duh// I'm the bad guy" Eilish may only be 17 years old (in all seriousness, her talent is unfathomable) but the words to "Bad Guy" are absolutely wild and super fun to sing along to.

3. "thank u, next" by Ariana Grande Callout lyrics: "One taught me love// One taught me patience// And one taught me pain// Now, I'm so amazing// I've loved and I've lost// But that's not what I see// So, look what I got// Look what you taught me// And for that, I say// Thank u, next" There's no denying Grande's "thank u next" is a solid breakup bop, and regardless if you just experienced tremendous heartbreak or if you're celebrating being single, it's a powerful song that'll get all your friends chiming in.

4. "Shut Up And Let Me Go" by The Ting Tings Callout lyrics: "Shut up and let me go// This hurts, well, I can't show// For the last time you had me in bits// Now shut up and let me go" The Ting Tings always come in clutch for a classic throwback or breakup anthem. Either way, everyone sang this in middle school, so I'm positive all your friends pals will know the words.

5. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell Callout lyrics: "'Cause baby there ain't no mountain high enough// Ain't no valley low enough// Ain't no river wide enough// To keep me from getting to you babe" "Ain't No Mountain" is — hands down — one of the greatest karaoke songs of all time. And whether you're singing with your BFF or your S.O., it's always a fun one to belt along with.

6. "Old Town Road" by Lil' Nas X Callout lyrics: "Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road// I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more// Gonna take my horse to the old town road// I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more" This is an obvious one, but "Old Town Road" is — hands down — the official song of summer 2019 (that's right, I called it). Lil' Nas created an incredible bop that turns wherever you are into an actual dance party.

7. "Formation" by Beyoncé Callout lyrics: "Okay, okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, I slay// Okay ladies, now let's get in formation, I slay// Prove to me you got some coordination, I slay// Slay trick, or you get eliminated" It's pretty shocking that "Formation" came out almost three years ago, all the way back in 2016. Regardless, though, it never fails to make you feel like a total boss singing along, always instigating ample buzz from the Beyhive.

8. "Sucker" by The Jonas Brothers Callout lyrics: "I'm a sucker for you// You say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly// I'm a sucker for you, yeah// Any road you take, you know that you'll find me// I'm a sucker for all the subliminal things" "Sucker" definitely comes in second for the most sing-able song of the summer. The Jo-Bros' reunion is a phenomena that anyone and everyone can bond over.

9. "ME!" by Taylor Swift Callout lyrics: "I promise that you'll never find another like Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh// I'm the only one of me// Baby, that's the fun of meEeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh// You're the only one of you// Baby, that's the fun of you// And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me-e-e" Taylor Swift's latest single is super easy to sing to, and seeing as it's been on Billboard's top 100 for weeks now, your followers are bound to know the words well enough to sing along.