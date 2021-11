Here’s The Deal With The Tricky “Add Yours” IG Story Feature

Instagram upgraded its Story game again. Just when you thought the 'Gram couldn't get more interactive, the social media platform introduced a new feature that makes it even more fun to react to your friends' updates. You may have already seen the "Add Yours" sticker when scrolling through your Stories and wondered what it’s all about. It’s a little bit tricky at first, but you can catch on quickly. Here’s how to “Add Yours” on Instagram Story to get in on all the photo fun.