If Your Instagram "Add Yours" Sticker Isn't Working, Try These Fixes

Instagram rolled out the new “Add Yours” sticker to all global users on Nov. 1 — and it’s another interactive way to upgrade your Stories. You may have already seen the "Add Yours" sticker when scrolling through your Stories, but it can be a little tricky to get it to work at first. If your Instagram “Add Yours” sticker isn’t working, you’ll want to try this fix.

If you haven’t given Instagram’s new feature a shot, it’s basically a fun prompt users can include to get people to post a picture or video that fits the theme. For example, if one of your friends posts an Instagram Story with the “Add Yours” sticker that reads, "Here’s my fave vacay spot," you can add a picture of your favorite getaway to their Story collection. When you interact with the sticker, you can also check out other people’s contributions — and the original poster can also view everyone’s Stories.

To add your photo or video to an “Add Yours” story, you’ll want to watch the Story and tap the “Add Yours” sticker on the blue camera icon, which will open up a menu where you’ll be able to see others contributions as well as add your own.

According to Instagram, the “Add Yours” feature is rolled out to all Instagram users globally as of late November 2021, so you should be able to add or create a sticker using these simple steps. If you’re not seeing the “Add Yours” feature show up or it’s not working for you, it’s a good idea to update your Instagram app to the latest version in Google Play or the App Store — it could be that your app is not up to date to support the feature.

Courtesy of Instagram

If it’s still not working, you can also check out the Instagram help page or contact Instagram on Twitter.

To create your own “Add Yours” story sticker, you’ll want to take a photo or video as usual in the Instagram app, and then tap the sticker button (the square smiley face icon) in the editing mode to get the “Add Yours” sticker to pop up near the top of the page.

When you get your “Add Yours” sticker is working, you can finally catch up on all the photo fun with your BFFs.