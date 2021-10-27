You Can FINALLY Add Links To Instagram Stories With This Major Update

Instagram users have been asking for one very specific Instagram Story feature for years — and the company finally has some very good news on the “links in Stories” front. You’ve probably noticed Instagram replaced its swipe-up feature for easily sharing links to websites in an Instagram Story with a new Link sticker in late June 2021, but it was only tested with a small number of accounts. That’s all about to change with IG’s latest update. Here’s what to know about where to find the Link sticker in Instagram Story, and how to easily add a link. It’s seriously about up your IG game.

Instagram announced the huge update on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and the new Link sticker in Instagram Stories will roll out globally for all users over the next few days. It operates similarly to the swipe-up in the sense that it can take you directly to the linked website from an Instagram Story with just one tap, but it won’t have any verification or follower requirements (a sticking point that has frustrated many users). According to an Instagram spokesperson, this update to bring link sharing in Stories to all users is a response to that frustration and to make the platform more equitable.

Where To Find IG Story Link Sticker:

To find the feature:

Update your app to the latest version (if it’s not updated already). Open Instagram Story in the app and upload or take a photo or video. Tap on the sticker tool (square with a smiley face) at the top right. Scroll to find the sticker with blue font that reads “LINK.” If you don’t see it, try searching “Link” in the sticker search bar at the top of the screen.

If you still can’t find it, try logging out and logging back in. If that doesn’t work, you’ll have to wait a few days until the feature is fully rolled out.

Courtesy of Instagram

How To Add A Link:

Tap the Link sticker. In a web browser on your phone, copy and paste your desired url into the sticker and tap “Done.” Adjust the sticker’s size and position to your liking, or change the color of the text by tapping the sticker.

The company is also working on ways to customize the sticker’s appearance and adding context to links to give users an idea of what to expect when they leave the app (i.e. a recipe, GoFundMe, petition, or article) — so you’ll have plenty of ways to upgrade your Stories with the new feature.

Whether you’re a small business owner, an independent artist, a micro influencer, or just want to stop writing “link in bio” on every Story, the universal Link sticker is bound to make a huge impact on your IG experience.