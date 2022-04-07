Jack Harlow’s New Song “First Class” Samples Fergie’s “Glamorous”

Jack Harlow’s new single “First Class” is flying high on TikTok, and it’s not even been released. On March 31, the rapper shared a 13-second teaser of his new single on social media. “Locked in the studio finishing up this album for you. How bout this one next ?” Harlow captioned his video, which has garnered over 25 million views on TikTok. The audio used in the clip, which is a snippet of “First Class,” has been used on 50,000 TikToks.

If this is how fans reacted to hearing a sneak peek of “First Class,” I can only imagine how much bigger the single will get when it’s officially released. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait that much longer. “First Class,” which samples Fergie’s legendary 2006 track “Glamorous,” drops on April 8 as a single off his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The record will be released in full on May 6.

If you haven’t gotten “First Class” on your FYP yet, it’s sure to land soon. That’s just the power of Jack Harlow (and Fergie.) Here’s everything you need to know about Harlow’s viral track.

What Is Jack Harlow's Song "First Class"?

“First Class,” Harlow’s latest song, will drop on April 8 and is expected to be featured on his upcoming album Come Home the Kids Miss You. He’s previously released the lead single, “Nail Tech,” in February.

Why Is “First Class” Blowing Up On TikTok?

The song received attention, in part, because it samples Fergie’s 2006 hit “Glamorous.” In the “First Class” teaser video Harlow shared on April 1, you can hear Fergie’s iconic “G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S” line. Unlike he uptempo dance track, Harlow’s version appears to be more laidback and vibey. Sounds like a chill summer jam is incoming.

What Is The "First Class" Dance?

Another reason “First Class” has gone viral is due to its easy-to-learn dance. Countless TikTokers have shared videos of themselves mimicking Harlow’s moves from his teaser. In the video, he spells out “Glamorous” with his hands. It only requires a few hand motions, which makes the dance super simple to copy. Popular TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck have hopped on the trend.

The full version of “First Class” is sure to be a first-class bop. Sorry, I had to.