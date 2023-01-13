Why Bruno Mars Just Entered The Miley & Liam Conversation

Miley Cyrus has officially kicked off her new era. On Friday, Jan. 13, the star gave fans a preview of her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, by dropping the record’s first single, “Flowers.” The track is an empowering breakup anthem during which Cyrus tells her ex that she’s better off on her own. After looking closely at the song’s lyrics, fans think they’ve found a few hints that “Flowers” could be about Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Surprisingly, one of them involves Bruno Mars.

If the chorus to Cyrus’ latest single sounds familiar to you, that’s because “Flowers” seemingly samples Mars’ 2012 single “When I Was Your Man.” In the original track, Mars opens up about regrets he has over a past relationship. He admits he could have paid more attention to his partner when they were together. “I should have bought you flowers and held your hand/ Should have gave you all my hours when I had the chance,” he sings. “Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance.”

The chorus of “Flowers” directly mirrors Mars’ lyrics because Cyrus appears to be singing from the point of view of the girl who wasn’t appreciated enough by her ex. “I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don't understand,” she sings. “I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Buzzfeed, fans theorized that Hemsworth once dedicated “When I Was Your Man” to Cyrus. If it’s true, then that would make “Flowers” all the more brutal since Cyrus reinvented the song to be about self-love. Cyrus is getting subtle revenge with “Flowers” and if you needed any more convincing, the single coincidentally dropped on Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday.

The references to Hemsworth don’t stop there. During the first verse, Cyrus appears to drop another easter egg toward her relationship with The Hunger Games actor by mentioning their Malibu home, which they sadly lost during the 2018 California wildfires. “We were good, we were gold/ Kind of dream that can't be sold,” Cyrus sings. “We were right 'til we weren't/ Built a home and watched it burn.”

The meaning behind “Flowers” is clearly personal. If you love the song as much as I do, then check out the full lyrics to Cyrus’ new single below, via Genius.

Verse 1

We were good, we were gold

Kind of dream that can't be sold

We were right 'til we weren't

Built a home and watched it burn

Pre-Chorus

Mmm, I didn't wanna leave you, I didn't wanna lie

Started to cry, but then remembered I

Chorus

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don't understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Post-Chorus

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Verse 2

Paint my nails cherry-red

Match the roses that you left

No remorse, no regret

I forgive every word you said

Pre-Chorus

Ooh, I didn't wanna leave, baby, I didn't wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

Chorus

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in sand

Talk to myself for hours, yeah

Say things you don't understand

I can take myself dancing, yeah

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Post-Chorus

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I (Ooh, I)

Bridge

I didn't wanna leave you, I didn't wanna fight

Started to cry, but then remembered I

Chorus

I can buy myself flowers (Uh-huh)

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours (Yeah)

Say things you don't understand (Better than you)

I can take myself dancing (Yeah)

I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

Post-Chorus

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Uh)

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby (Than you can)

Can love me better, I can love me better, baby

Can love me better, I