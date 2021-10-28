Here’s Why You Can’t Link In Instagram Stories Following The Major Update

Instagram users sick of using the phrase “link in bio” collectively rejoiced on Oct. 27, when the company announced the expansion of link-sharing privileges on Instagram Story to all accounts. The wide rollout of the new Link sticker, which takes the place of the link swipe-up, was music to Instagrammers’ ears. Users have been requesting the ability to share links in Stories for years, but the wait isn’t quite over for everyone. If you snapped a Story pic and copied a link only to come up empty-handed, you might be wondering why you don’t have Instagram Story’s Link sticker. Here’s what you need to know about the rollout and which fixes will have you copying and pasting URLs in no time.

Instagram users everywhere are surely chomping at the bit for access to the new feature so it’s definitely frustrating if you can’t find the Link sticker in Instagram Stories. The feature is a global wide rollout, but it’s not without some delays. If you’re an iPhone user, the main reason why you might not have the Link sticker in Stories yet is because the rollout for iOS is generally a more gradual one, according to an email from an Instagram spokesperson to Elite Daily.

Don’t feel like waiting around? There are a few things you can try to speed up the process.

As is the case with all tech updates, the first thing you’ll want to do is make sure your app is updated to the latest version. To do this, simply open the App Store app and search “Instagram” in the search bar. If it’s up to date it will say “Open,” and if it’s not, it’ll say “Update.” You can also update IG on your Android Device in Google Play.

If the update doesn’t work, try deleting and re-downloading the app. Just make sure you’ve written down your password (and your Finsta password, and your pet account password...) beforehand, because you will have to log in again.

Updated, deleted, and relaunched — and you still can’t see it? There is one last trick you can try: shut it all down. “Have you tried turning it off and turning it on again?” is a classic tech refrain because, well, it works. According to an Instagram spokesperson, some people have had success accessing their Link sticker in Instagram Story by simply turning off their phones that and turning them on again.

It’s always a little frustrating when your device doesn’t work exactly how its promised on the first try, so hopefully these tips will get you up and running. But if none of them work, you’ll have to stick to good ol’ patience and wait until the rollout is completed over the next few days.