These 10 Best Halloween Emojis & Animojis Will Make Your Messages So Spooky
As you probably already know, there are a ton of ways to show off your Halloween spirit. But aside from costumes and general witchiness, expressing yourself through Emojis and Animojis is the way to go. Between the skull Animoji, the coffin, and the spooky spider web, there are a ton of ways you can express your love for the most frightening time of year. So, if you haven't already checked out the 1best Halloween 2018 Emojis and Animojis, they're definitely going to step up your spooky game. TBH, I'm already scared.
If you've ever gotten a text from me, you're most likely aware of my Emoji and Animoji obsession. And in terms of Halloween-themed Emojis and Animojis, Apple has you totally covered this year. Emojipedia shows off Apple's Halloween-themed Emojis, which include anything from a ghost, to the jack-o-lantern, various fearful expressions, vampires, aliens, robots, skulls, zombies, bats, spiders, spider webs, a coffin, and even a funeral urn (yes, I'm serious about that one LOL). There are so many spooky (and quite honestly horrifying) options you can use for each and every one of your texts, tweets, Instagram captions, and even Facebook posts, and these are my top 10 favorites.
1Skull
Sing, talk, and tell stories as a spooky skull. Your friends will love hearing your voice through this creepy AF Animoji.
2Ghost
Haunt your friends with the goofy little ghost Emoji — it's a Halloween staple.
3Alien
Feeling out of this world? Try using the alien Emoji, or use it to speak your thoughts via Animoji.
4Robot
Beep boop. If robots take over the world, at least they can talk-as-you-talk in the form of an Animoji.
5Fearful Face
The fearful face Emoji is ideal for any Halloween celebration. In all honesty, I'm scared right now.
6Dinosaur
If Jurassic Park is deemed creepy enough for you, channel your inner T-Rex via the dino Emoji.
7Vampire
Any blood-thirsty creature will understand your cravings with a vampire Emoji. Spooooky.
8Coffin
If you're feeling dead to the world, express your lifelessness with a coffin. How haunting.
9Bats
Someone driving you batty? Send them a few bat Emojis — that should deliver the message.
10Spider web
Solely available as an Emoji, the spider web is a perfect way to spookify each and every one of your text messages. It's somehow totally symmetrical, and it adds the perfect creepy touch.
While Halloween only comes once a year, bagels are timeless. And recently, Apple's infamous bagel emoji underwent a huge makeover. In case you didn't know, Apple users were very upset by the dull, dry bagel the software company initially came up with. So, they decided to make it over, to make it look more full, they spread some cream cheese on it, and, well, they just made it more tasty-looking overall. Honestly, as a New York resident, I was a little put off by their initial attempt at a bagel emoji, but now, it's looking much better. I'd definitely top that thing with some classic lox and schmear any day of the week.
Halloween is finally here, so make sure you show off your spirit through these wild Emojis and Animojis. Zoinks!