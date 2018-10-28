As you probably already know, there are a ton of ways to show off your Halloween spirit. But aside from costumes and general witchiness, expressing yourself through Emojis and Animojis is the way to go. Between the skull Animoji, the coffin, and the spooky spider web, there are a ton of ways you can express your love for the most frightening time of year. So, if you haven't already checked out the 1best Halloween 2018 Emojis and Animojis, they're definitely going to step up your spooky game. TBH, I'm already scared.

If you've ever gotten a text from me, you're most likely aware of my Emoji and Animoji obsession. And in terms of Halloween-themed Emojis and Animojis, Apple has you totally covered this year. Emojipedia shows off Apple's Halloween-themed Emojis, which include anything from a ghost, to the jack-o-lantern, various fearful expressions, vampires, aliens, robots, skulls, zombies, bats, spiders, spider webs, a coffin, and even a funeral urn (yes, I'm serious about that one LOL). There are so many spooky (and quite honestly horrifying) options you can use for each and every one of your texts, tweets, Instagram captions, and even Facebook posts, and these are my top 10 favorites.

1 Skull Emojipedia Sing, talk, and tell stories as a spooky skull. Your friends will love hearing your voice through this creepy AF Animoji.

2 Ghost Emojipedia Haunt your friends with the goofy little ghost Emoji — it's a Halloween staple.

3 Alien Emojipedia Feeling out of this world? Try using the alien Emoji, or use it to speak your thoughts via Animoji.

4 Robot Giphy Beep boop. If robots take over the world, at least they can talk-as-you-talk in the form of an Animoji.

5 Fearful Face Emojipedia The fearful face Emoji is ideal for any Halloween celebration. In all honesty, I'm scared right now.

6 Dinosaur Emojipedia If Jurassic Park is deemed creepy enough for you, channel your inner T-Rex via the dino Emoji.

7 Vampire Emojipedia Any blood-thirsty creature will understand your cravings with a vampire Emoji. Spooooky.

8 Coffin Emojipedia If you're feeling dead to the world, express your lifelessness with a coffin. How haunting.

9 Bats Emojipedia Someone driving you batty? Send them a few bat Emojis — that should deliver the message.