Make All Your Posts Fang-Tastic With These Halloween Emoji Combos

Halloween is right around the corner, and TBH it’s never too early for spooky season. As you plan out your decorations, costume, and more, it’s also time to think about your Halloween posts. Although you might have some idea of spooky emojis to add to your posts for the holiday, you can get some serious inspiration from unique emoji combos on TikTok. As soon as October hits, you’ll be ready to create some frightfully fun posts with these 24 Halloween emoji combos.

You’re probably well versed in stringing together clever emoji combos yourself, and the trend has certainly been having a moment since spring and summer 2021. Although there’s a trend that uses emojis to replace phrases and slang, TikTokers are also well versed in creating combinations of emojis to evoke a particular vibe. As Halloween fans know, October is an excellent month for vibing with all of the fall festivities, creepy movies, and costume parties, so it’s great when you have emojis to evoke all the feels of a post without saying a word.

If you scroll through TikTok, you’ll see some fun Halloween emoji combos from TikTokers like @spooky.scary_skeletons._, @taryn, and @sp00kysznn. There are posting some clever Halloween emoji combos that’ll upgrade your posts:

🦉📝🕷🎃🕸🦇👻💀☠

🎃💀👻🔪🤡🧙‍♀️🧡🕯

🖤🏴🕷🎩

🎃👻💀☠

🥀⚠️🔪💀

🎃👻🎃👻🎃👻

😈👿❤

🦇🕸️⚰️⛓️

🍂🤍🧡🎃

🩸📺⚫🪓🤍

🎃🍂🍫

🕷️💀😈🧟‍♂️🦴

🐈‍⬛🍂🎃

🎃🩸🕷️🥀🌓

🤖👹👽🔥

🧞‍♀️🧙🏼‍♀️🧝🏻‍♀️

🧠🦠🩸🧟‍♂️

🧛🏽‍♂️🥀🕸️🩸

🦉🌌🎃

🕷️🕸️🦂

⚰️🏺☠

🔮🧙🏼‍♀️🔮🧙🏼‍♀️🔮

💀🍁🕯🍬

🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️

If none of these fun combos hit right, you can also check Emojipedia’s Best Halloween Emojis list for more inspo and try your hand at creating your own.

Some emojis that don’t appear above are also great additions to strings of creepy Halloween combos, like cockroach emojis and more. The easiest way to come up with your own options is to get creative. Happy posting!