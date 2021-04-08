The latest trend to go viral on TikTok involves replacing colloquial phrases with emojis — and some of these emoji "recipes" are so genius. Whether you're looking to infuse a comment with more personality or try some of these combinations out IRL, these funny emoji combos on TikTok are perfect for when words just don't quite cut it. Here are some of the best ones currently trending on the app.

While TikTok is no stranger to emoji trends and even boasts its own lineup of almost 50 emojis that are exclusive to the app, TikTokers are putting their own riff on the classic emojis you know and love by putting them together into combinations to signify different phrases. From an eye-rolling emoji with two fingers in its ears to mean "I'm not listening" to emojis of popcorn, a reaching hand, and a surprised face for when drama is going down, the possibilities are endless — and people are having so much fun with their creations. There are so many videos with emoji combinations to check out, like this TikTok from @kaylynn.g10, this TikTok from @princeryanj, this TikTok from @bliss.vibexz, and this TikTok from @cinnamoroll.babey.

Some are pretty self explanatory, like an emoji of a bull and the poop emoji to denote "bullsh*t," while others, like "wig snatched" (emojis of a woman, reaching fingers, and a bald person), are a little less obvious. Some might make you laugh more than others (looking at you "do I care?" and "slow blink"), but all of them will inspire you to get creative with your own combos.

To get you started, here are some of the most popular ones that are making the rounds:

🚪🏃‍♀️💨 (time to leave)

🍿🤏😯 (when drama is happening/when something is going down)

👁👄👁 (self explanatory)

🕳👨‍🦯 (I didn't see anything)

👩🤏👩‍🦲 (wig snatched)

🐂💩 (bullsh**)

😎🤏😳🕶🤏 (what did I just witness/excuse me?)

🤡🪞 (looking in the mirror like...)

👉🙄👈 (I'm not listening)

😃👉🚪 (you can leave)

😌💅 (feeling pretty)

😃🖕(do I care?)

🕳🪂 (ight, bye)

😯☝️😐✊ (nevermind)

🛌🤺 (waking up)

☕️🐸 (nice)

😏🤝🙄 (OK, I guess)

😐😑😐 (slow blink)

☕️👌 (sips tea)

🛌🏃‍♀️ (going to sleep)

🤸‍♀️🚊 (secondhand embarrassment)

While some TikTokers have slightly different translations for the same emoji combos, i.e. drama is happening versus something is going down, users are generally in agreement about the new emoji "codes" and are sharing videos with their favorite combinations.

As of April 8, the #emojicombos and #emojicombinations tags are trending and have 28.6 million and 768,000 views, respectively, on the platform. So, if you see strings of random emojis flooding your TikTok comments or if someone texts you a seemingly indiscriminate combination of emojis, you might want to head to the app to decipher what they mean with the help of your fellow TikTokers and, if you're feeling ambitious, send back your own emoji response.