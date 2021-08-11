Spooky season is coming in hot. Even though you’re still sweltering through summer, Target’s ushering in fall with some creepy decorations and seasonal looks. There’s plenty of fun decor to choose from, so whether you’re ready to go all-out for Halloween or want to add a touch of fall to your space, the retail chain has your back. From its spooky sculptures to its autumn pumpkins, Target’s Halloween 2021 decorations will make you wish it was October already.

Target’s official Hyde and EEK! Boutique went live on the website and in stores in early August 2021, and there are plenty of fun items to shop. (Pro tip: look for the “new at [Target bullseye]” next to the item to make sure it’s brand spankin’ new for this year.) As of Aug. 11, the beloved Halloween succulents aren’t on the website, so fingers crossed they make an appearance in 2021. Still, there are plenty of new spooky sculptures like cats and owls, plus a variety of skulls and pumpkins in shades of black, orange, copper, and gold. There’s also a good amount of general fall decor, with cozy fabrics like plaid and natural wood materials. The items in Target’s lineup sell for $5 to $20, so decorating won’t have to break the bank.

Without further ado, here are some of the coolest items from Target’s Halloween decorations for 2021.

For an instant Halloween feel, you can grab a wreath for your front door or anywhere in your place. There are a couple of options for Halloween — the Shatterproof Pumpkin Halloween Wreath or the Pumpkins and Black Grass Halloween Wreath. Both feature an orange, black, and white color scheme and sell for $20, but the Shatterproof version features jack-o’-lanterns, while the other wreath has more natural pumpkin vibes.

If you’re looking for a fall wreath, there’s also the Harvest Indoor Fabric Wreath Hoop with Felt Flowers and natural woven wood for $20.

For a neutral pumpkin decoration that’s great for fall and Halloween alike, you’ll want to consider Target’s Harvest Round Chipwood Pumpkin Lantern, which features a battery-powered light in the center and a stylish woven design for $15.

You may also want a Fabric Pumpkin for fall, and Target’s 8.5-Inch Large Harvest Fabric Wrapped Pumpkin with Tweed and Plaid captures all those cozy vibes. There’s also an 8-count set of Harvest Fabric Gourds for the same price — $10.

There are plenty of fun strings of Halloween lights that you can hang around your house, including the $10 Fabric Ghost Lights.

Other fun strings of lights include the Beware Halloween LED Lights, which spell out the word “BEWARE,” and the Halloween Eyeball String of Lights, both $10 each.

The spooky sculpture decorations at Target are all in good, creepy fun, and are available in gold, copper, or black, and only cost $5. There are a few different options, including a cat decorative sculpture, an owl, and a pumpkin decorative sculpture. Plus, there’s also a skull option.

If you’d prefer a mix of cute aesthetics with your Halloween decor, Target also has a cute Halloween Cat Fabric Figure for $10 and a Trick or Treat Fox in a Skeleton Halloween costume for $5, both of which use a black and orange color scheme.

