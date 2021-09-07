Halloween fans, listen up, because Target’s beloved succulents for the holiday are officially back. That means you can get a jumpstart on decorating your home with all your favorite spooky plants. From an animated pumpkin with singing vines to a “Kiss of Death” arrangement, Target’s new Halloween succulents for 2021 will bring your next creepy gathering to life.

If you’ve been waiting for the cute and creepy faux planters since Target first dropped Halloween decorations in mid-August, you’ll be happy to know Target’s Halloween succulents by Hyde and EEK! Boutique are now listed on the brand’s website — and there are five new options. Technically, there are eight faux Halloween plants, but only five are categorized as succulents. Some of the succulents are available for in-store purchase and delivery as of Sept. 7, but don’t fret if you aren’t able to score one just yet. The Halloween succulents are rolling out to Target, and they should be available for online ordering and in stores by Sept. 12.

You’ll want to check all the succulents out before deciding what best fits your fake plant preferences for Oct. 31. If you’re looking to give your guests a little scare, the Ghoulish Garden Dreadful Daisies Succulent has black daises with white skulls on them. You can take your succulent presentation to the next level with the Animated Faux Pumpkin that comes with vines that sing and dance. There are three $5 succulents that are available in some Target stores as of publication. The larger succulents cost around $20, with the exception of the Animated Faux Halloween Pumpkin, which costs a little more at $35.

To help you get started shopping, here’s a look at the lineup of the festive Halloween succulents available at Target.

The three $5 succulents will be available online closer to the full release date on Sept. 12. These include the Ghoulish Garden Blood Succulent, the Ghoulish Garden Dreadful Daisy Succulent, and Ghoulish Garden Kiss of Death Succulent.

