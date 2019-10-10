After coming up with a couples costume that you both agree on and figuring out all the props and logistics, there's only one thing left to do: pen the perfect Insta caption to tie it all together. Whether you and your boo are dressed up as a classic Bonnie and Clyde, or as your favorite celeb couple, these creative Instagram captions for Halloween couples costumes are sure to bring a little trick to your treats. Or is it treats to your trick? Honestly, you can decide.

No matter how long you've been seeing your boo, dressing up together on Halloween can be a super fun way to ring in Oct. 31. Whether you're staying up late to craft all the parts of your costume at home or watching Hocus Pocus while ordering all parts of your costume on Amazon, there's no wrong way to do a couples costume. And whether you hit the bars then head to a party, or you just hang at home to pass out candy, celebrating Halloween with your flame can be almost too gourd to be true.

If you and your honey have the perfect couples costume, here are 21 Instagram captions to really seal the spooky deal.

01 Thanks for always creepin' it real with me.

02 I may be a *insert costume here* tonight, but I'm yours every day.

03 Being with you is almost too gourd to be true.

04 We're all boo'd up.

05 You're the treat to my trick.

06 We might’ve won best costume, but the real prize is dating you. Shutterstock

07 I'm happy you didn't ghost me, because now you're my boo.

08 We may not have had a hot girl summer, but we sure as heck had a hot *ghoul* Halloween.

09 Fangs for the memories.

10 If you think I'm sharing my candy with you later, that’s some witchful thinking.

11 Honestly, we’ve never looked better.

12 With you by my side, I'll never be spooked.

13 Love makes this (haunted) house a home.

14 We came for the boo-ze and spirits! Milatas/MILATAS/Getty Images

15 That skeleton may have no *body* to dance with, but I'm lucky that I've got you by my side.

16 We'd make a vampire pun, but those kind of suck.

17 We couldn't decide on a couples costume, so we signed a trick or treaty.

18 You really make me *bat* my eyes.

19 You are just my (blood) type.

20 In our matching costumes, you almost can't tell which witch is which.

21 Halloweenie is better with you around.

22 Sometimes you have to be a little (candy) corny! PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

23 Double-tap this pic of me and my boo or you’ll be haunted for 1,000 years!

24 You’ve always got my back-o’-lantern.

25 I love you so much it’s scary! Ahhhh!!!!

26 This year we decided to dress up as the hottest couple you know.

27 You’re my little pumpkin-spiced angel.

28 Guess that spooky love potion worked because you seem to like me.

29 You’re sweeter than any candy — and I don’t even have to go door-to-door begging strangers to give you to me!

30 You make me feel like I’m the only ghoul in the world. AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

The important thing is to not overthink it and to have fun with your love; this spooktastic holiday only comes once a year and the scariest thing of all would be to waste it staring at your phone. Whether you drop a silly joke or pen a sappy message, your couples costume pic is sure to rack up the likes quicker than a kid collecting candy — and of course, no matter how you caption your posts, you and your boo are sure to wow on and off the 'gram this Halloween season.