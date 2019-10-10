October is the best time of year for so many reasons — one of which is that it’s officially Halloween season. If you’re like me, you look forward to this holiday with the kind of fierce, competitive attitude that you’d expect to see from an athlete at a professional sporting event. I take Halloween very seriously, folks, and I try to keep my costume choices on-theme with current pop culture events. This year, I’m really feeling these Bachelor-inspired Halloween 2019 costume ideas that pay respects to America’s favorite reality dating show.

This year has been a major one for the Bachelor franchise. It began with Colton Underwood’s season in the early spring, when viewers got to see the former football player scale a fence to go after Cassie Randolph. Then, Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette brought honest conversations about sex, religion, masculinity — and of course, the now-famous windmill. Bachelor in Paradise broke down the traditional mold even further by showing the first same-sex relationship in franchise history. I know, I know… it’s a lot to keep up with. But it’s also pure gold when it comes to Halloween costume choices.

Superfans of the franchise (me included) will love these specific and hilarious references to the year’s biggest Bachelor moments.

1. Demi Burnett & Kristian Haggerty ABC Who can forget the tender storyline of Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise? Their engagement was a climactic moment on the season and also a big step forward for the franchise in terms of queer representation. To recreate Burnett and Haggerty’s engagement looks, one partner can don a tangerine dress and lucite heels, while the other wears an off-white strapless jumpsuit and ankle-strap heels. Both can carry roses (or ring boxes) for the final touch.

2. Hannah Brown & Alan Bernsten Is it too soon to say that Hannah Brown is the most popular Bachelorette of all time? Judging my her enthusiastic fan base — and the fact that she’s the first Bachelorette ever to appear on Dancing with the Stars — it might just be a true statement. Brown’s outfits on DWTS have been nothing short of swoon-worthy, and they’d all be fun to recreate as a Halloween look. My favorite? The red and black numbers (costume recreation idea here) that Brown and Bernsten wore on the very first night, when they performed a cha-cha.

3. The Windmill Who could forget the windmill? The cozy Netherlands hideaway where Hannah Brown and Peter Weber had their fantasy suite date became the breakout star of The Bachelorette this season. To pay homage to the windmill on Halloween, wear a simple brown dress and create a windmill blade contraption to wear on your back or atop your head. You’ll be instantly recognizable to anyone who followed the drama.

4. The Fence Is it just me, or does it seem like 2019 was the year of inanimate objects taking center stage on television? Colton Underwood’s season reached a climactic point when he scaled a fence after Cassie Randolph broke his heart (and he ultimately won her back). To create your own fence costume, wear an all-black outfit and carry a white picket fence piece, which you can easily buy online. Bonus points if bae dresses up as Underwood.

5. Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and the van If you followed BiP this season, you remember the moment when Caelynn Miller-Keyes decided to leave the beach with Dean Unglert, who is currently living in a van. The two posted photos of themselves living the van life after the show. If you and your partner have access to a van (or maybe a large cardboard cutout of one), you can wear Miller-Keyes’ always-perfect makeup and hair look, combined with Unglert’s beanie and mustache. It’s an “opposites attract” kinda vibe.

6. Mike Johnson & Demi Lovato Mike Johnson may not have succeeded in becoming the new Bachelor (much to the internet’s dismay), but he’s in a rumored relationship with Demi Lovato now… so who really won here? You and your boo can dress up as Johnson and Lovato by channeling their signature looks — a classic suit and rose boutonnière for Johnson, and tall boots, a bodysuit, and bold makeup for Lovato.

7. Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid Though fans hoped to see him end up with Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron still walked away with the undisputed title of “King of Bachelor Nation.” His first rumored relationship after the show was with Gigi Hadid, whom he spent time with throughout August and September. To dress up as Cameron, your partner can wear his most famous ensemble from The Bachelorette — the salmon jacket with a rose pinned to the lapel (bonus points if he wears a crown to denote Cameron’s “king” status). And for Hadid, you can really channel any of her red carpet looks… just make sure you sport your best supermodel smize.

8. Rejected Bachelor Contestant One easy solo costume that you can throw together on a moment’s notice is a scorned Bachelor contestant who’s just been sent home. Don an evening gown fit for a rose ceremony, and smudge your makeup as if you’ve been crying. You can also carry a rose that’s been picked down to the final few petals.

9. Hannah Brown & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Think back for a second about a time before Hannah Brown was the Bachelorette, when she and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were fighting as contestants on The Bachelor. The two women had beef from their pageant days, when Miller-Keyes was Miss North Carolina USA and Brown was Miss Alabama USA. This costume choice is perfect for you and a gal pal — just DIY Brown and Miller-Keyes’ pageant sashes and crowns, and act like you can’t stand each other.

10. Wells Adams, the 'Paradise' bartender Sure, Chris Harrison is known as the godfather of the Bachelor franchise — but what about Wells Adams? The former contestant now works as the bartender during BiP, where he gives the cast members sage advice about pursuing or ending relationships. Adams’ look is easy to copy — just pick up a red or blue button-down and emblazon “Wells” across the front. Then carry a piña colada and live your best life.