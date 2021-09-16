The Next Bachelor Is 100% A Guy From Michelle Young's Season

Even though Michelle’s Bachelorette season has yet to air, it looks like one of her contestants made a big impression — so much so that’s he’s been cast as the next lead. So, who is the 2022 Bachelor? He’s from Michelle Young’s season, which means there’s still a lot to learn.

While it’s not uncommon for a lead to be cast from the previous season, the producers don’t always follow this formula. Clare Crawley was on Season 18 of The Bachelor before being cast as the Season 16 Bachelorette six years later, and Matt James, the previous Bachelor, was never actually a part of the franchise until he was cast as the season 25 lead. With a long halt in production due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were plenty of Bachelor Nation alumni to choose from, but it seems like one of Michelle Young’s suiters beat everyone else out.

ICYMI, Mike Fleiss — the producer and creator of The Bachelor — hinted on Sept. 10 the Season 26 lead was already chosen and is “sincere,” which is a solid quality to have in a reality show headliner. Who knows? Maybe he’s there for the right reasons! Then on Sept. 15, Fleiss tweeted a confirmation that the Season 26 lead is a contestant on Michelle’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

As of Sept. 16, there are reports going around that Clayton Echard, who’s a cast member on Michelle’s upcoming season, will be named the next lead. Elite Daily reached out to ABC for comment but didn’t hear back in time for publication. That said, Fleiss did tweet something that makes the whole “Clayton is the Season 26 Bachelor” theory look much more convincing.

On Sept. 15, The Bachelor creator tweeted again saying the Season 26 lead’s name “starts with the letter ‘C.’” So fans now know the next Bachelor is a contestant on Michelle’s season, and his name starts with C. Two checks for Clayton.

Before you fall too hard for Clayton, it’s important to note there *are* a few other confirmed cast members on Michelle’s season whose names also start with “C.” Even though it looks like Clayton could be the next guy looking for love onscreen, ABC’s known for mixing things up when you least expect it, so you might want to hang onto your roses for the official announcement.

The Bachelorette Season 18 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.