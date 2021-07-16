Welp, The Bachelorette Is Moving Back To Tuesdays

As soon as Michelle Young made her entrance during Matt James’ Bachelor season, viewers fell in love. It’s super easy to see why: The 28-year-old elementary school teacher is warm and caring, with a great sense of humor and genuine desire to make a difference in the world. Although she clearly seemed to be there for the right reasons, Matt devastated his runner-up (and fans) when he ultimately ended things with her during the season finale. But the Bachelor Nation gods have blessed us with not one, but two Bachelorette seasons in 2021, so after Katie Thurston’s reign in Season 17, it will officially be Michelle Young’s turn for The Bachelorette Season 18.

At the March 15 “After the Final Rose” special following Matt’s Bachelor season, it was revealed that both Katie and Michelle will be Bachelorettes this year. “I was a little nervous, but once I found out that it was two different seasons, I was here for it,” Michelle said at the time. “I’m excited that I get to have somebody to bond over with this and share notes as we go.”

After Katie’s Bachelorette season wraps up and Bachelor In Paradise has given fans all the beachy drama they crave, getting to watch Michelle get a brand-new chance at love will be a treat. Here’s everything to know about her upcoming season so far:

Michelle Young in 'The Bachelor.'

Michelle’s Bachelorette Season Premiere Date

While we don’t have an official premiere date for Michelle’s Bachelorette season just yet, the show is officially moving back to Tuesday nights. According to ABC’s official fall schedule, you can expect The Bachelorette Season 18 to air from 8 to 10 p.m. ET sometime this fall. Love that for us.

Michelle’s Bachelorette Season Cast

No contestants on Michelle’s season have been officially announced, but check this space for more updates as they arrive. Fingers crossed Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will return as co-hosts, but at least one thing is for sure: Everyone’s favorite Minnesota teacher will grace us with her onscreen presence once again. Let the journey begin!