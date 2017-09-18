39 Witty Instagram Captions For Halloween That Are Anything But Basic

Halloween is, well, Halloween. You can't help but enjoy it — at least a little. There's so much to love: Halloween candy, costume parties, the cooler autumn weather, and, of course, all of your friends together and celebrating. It's an excuse to hang out with your besties, that potential crush you've had your eye on, and consume more candy than necessary. Basically, Halloween is where it's at. Whether you love it or hate it, there's at least a little bit of fun to be had. Between all of the fun and the laughs, you obviously have to take some pictures, and you'll need a bunch of funny captions for Halloween to go along with your snaps.

If there's one thing Halloween is great for, it's the Instagram pictures. You've spent weeks perfecting and DIY-ing your costume (or costumes, if you're hitting up a bunch of parties). The accessories are perfect, right to down to the makeup and hair. If you have a group costume, you pretty much have to slay it (which, of course, you do, because you're a #queen). Once you know you've crushed it completely with the idea and presentation, there's no shame in taking a few quality pics with the squad. Because, let's face it, if it's not on the 'Gram, it didn't happen.

But the most important part about posting a picture on Instagram is coming up with a creative and witty caption. Choosing just the right words for your post can be challenging. The right picture with the perfect caption can go a long way as far as likes are concerned. So, these 39 funny Halloween Instagram captions will match any post you want to put on your page this year.

Shutterstock

1. "Creep it real."

2. "More boos, please."

3. "Eat, drink & be scary."

4. "Boo, Felicia."

5. #Squadghouls

6. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

7. "Witch better have my candy."

8. "Trick or treat yo' self."

9. "Hey, boo, let's get sheet-faced."

10. "You say witch like it's a bad thing."

11. "It's always Halloween inside my head."

12. "Witch, please."

13. "Trick or tequila."

14. "Hocus pocus, I need coffee to focus."

15. "Yes, I can drive a (broom) stick."

16. "I put a spell on you." — Jay Hawkins

17. "What's up, my witches?"

18. "Let's get (pumpkin) smashed."

19. "It's just a bunch of hocus pocus." — Hocus Pocus

20. "A wee bit wicked."

Shutterstock

21. "If the broom fits, fly it."

22. "This witch can be bribed with chocolate."

23. "I don't celebrate Halloween. I am Halloween."

24. "Happy Howl-oween."

25. "Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us..." — Tim Burton

26. "All my best ghoulfriends are total witches."

27. "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare

28. "Drink up, witches."

29. "If you can't stir with the big girls, you can always step away from the cauldron."

30. "Only a little bit batty."

31. "Don't make me drop a house on you."

32. "Hey, boo-tiful."

33. "Don't make me get the flying monkeys."

34. "Hocus pocus and chill?"

35. "If you think I'm a witch, you should meet my sister."

36. "A real witch is nothing without her ghoulfriends."

37. "Not every witch lives in Salem."

38. "Basic witch."

39. "This is my magic happy potion."

There you have it — 39 solid Instagram captions for all of your Halloween picture needs. Go out there, have fun with your people, and when you're ready to post it up, try one (or two) of these captions out. These funny ideas will certainly rack up all the likes.