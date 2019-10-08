For the past few days, I've been asking my significant other what we're going to be for Halloween. Should we dress up like Jim and Pam from The Office, or baseball players who just won the World Series? Whatever we decide on, I know it'll be legendary and rake in all the likes on Instagram. In the meantime, I'm searching the web for clever Halloween 2019 costumes that are too cute to spook.

Ideally, I want to find a costume that's not so cliché — something that'll make everyone say, "Wow, now that's good," and comment with the fire emoji. It could be related to something in popular culture — like the music video for Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" or beloved characters from Stranger Things — or a food, animal, or otherworldly being. If I can put it together with the pieces in my closet, that would be pretty rad too. I'm flexible, though, and willing to spend a few bucks in the spirit of the holiday.

After all, Halloween only comes around once a year, and that's why it's even more crucial to come up with a clever costume. It's #necessary to find a look that's fun, cute, and creative. If you haven't figured out what you're going to be yet, don't stress. I have a bunch of costume ideas for you that are anything but boring.

3. A 'What Do You Meme?™' Card Urban Outfitters For my social media and Internet lovers out there, dressing up like a meme on Halloween might be a must. It's a creative way to bring your feeds into real life and score a few laughs and high fives from your BFFs. If you're not sure which meme to pick, then pull out your game of What Do You Meme?™ and dress up like one of the cards. Print or draw the meme on a giant piece of construction paper and attach a piece of string to the top so you can wear it like a necklace. Easy peasy, am I right? What Do You Meme Game $30 | Urban Outfitters

4. An Ice Cream Cone Studio Firma/Stocksy Do you know what would be a really sweet costume to wear on Halloween? An ice cream cone. Here's the scoop: You just need a brown skirt, a white shirt, and a whimsy headband. After you gather all of those pieces, cut out colorful sprinkles to attach to your shirt and serve the party your epic look. (Spoiler alert: You'll melt everyone's hearts from the minute you arrive.) Ice Cream Headband $14 | Etsy

5. A 'Bachelor In Paradise' Contestant Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy This year, my boyfriend and I started watching Bachelor in Paradise. Let me tell you: I'm obsessed with the drama, love triangles, and rose ceremonies. If you can say the same, then you should dress up like a contestant for Halloween. Get a rose, a bathing suit, denim shorts, and channel the style of your fave contestant. Make your own date card if you're feeling extra clever on Halloween. Red Rose Pick $1.99 | Hobby Lobby Plus Distressed Denim Short $25 | boohoo

7. An Avocado Martí Sans/Stocksy If you love avocados, you're not alone. I say take your fave food to the next level and dress up like it for Halloween. With a onesie or a little bit of arts and crafts time with your roomies, it's possible. (And your SO can totally be the toast if you need this costume to be a couples one.) Silver Lily Avocado One Piece Costume $34.99 | Amazon