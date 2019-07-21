These Area 51 Memes Will Remind You Just How Hilarious The Internet Is

From finding directions to new spots in the city to keeping in touch with long-distance friends, the glorious world wide web undoubtedly makes living easier. The internet also has a magical ability to keep us, let's just say... entertained. This time, the web moment at hand is a supernatural phenomenon. What started off as a Facebook event made in jest to storm Area 51, the top-secret military base in Nevada, has now given life to a ton of reactionary memes and even a reaction from the U.S. Air Force. So, how did the hilarious Area 51 memes even begin?

A Facebook user started an event called, "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us" on Sept. 20. The Facebook event describes a plan and ends with a lofty mission statement: "Let's see them aliens." The event immediately got plenty of laughs and likes and has now garnered a whopping 1.8 million people marked as "going" on the social networking site. It looks like joining the invasion of a highly guarded Air Force base is one of this year's hottest events! Although, on Thursday, July 18, the Air Force responded in a statement to ABC news, saying:

The United States Air Force is aware of the Facebook post. The Nevada Test and Training Range is an area where the Air Force tests and trains combat aircraft. As a matter of practice, we do not discuss specific security measures, but any attempt to illegally access military installations or military training areas is dangerous.

The interest and serious response from the Air Force all makes sense, given the amount of attention and speculation Area 51 has gotten in the past. Conspiracy theorists have claimed the Air Force base has information on aliens and UFOs and that the U.S. government is hiding evidence of extraterrestrial life. Tourists continually flock to the Lincoln County to try and get a peek at a UFO sighting. There are even a bunch of hotels and shops devoted to the alien experience, offering tours and products to hopeful visitors.

Nonetheless, the U.S. Air Force has remained shrouded in secrecy about the particular details about what goes on behind the gates of Area 51. You probably aren't surprised that they aren't quite amused at this cheeky joke on social media that has sent the public laughing. Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews announced in response to the Facebook event: "The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets." The U.S. military sure sounds like they aren't messing around this time.

Even with the military's firm discouragement of the potential invasion, people are still buzzing about the event as it gains traction online. Hotels are even getting more bookings around the night of the event! I guess we'll just have to wait and see how this event to storm 51 pans out on Sept. 20. Will the public finally get a highly anticipated glimpse of extra-terrestrial life?

Whatever happens, it's safe to say that watching the internet's reactions while this event unfolds has been the most interesting part. Check out these amusing Area 51 memes that are all over the internet right now and see just how funny this viral phenomenon is for yourself.

It's clear from these hilarious memes that the internet is prepared for anything that might happen. Like what we've come to expect, these reactions are truly out of this world.