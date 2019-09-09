With summer on its way out and big fall energy on its way in, it's officially time to start thinking about whom or what you want to dress up as come October 31. Thankfully, this year has provided ample ace inspiration. Predictably, Halloween 2019 costume trends will be heavily dictated by the pop culture phenomenons that have dominated our television and computer screens as of late. Seeing as this year's movie, series, and song releases have been exceptionally good, we're in store for an especially festive and fun All Hallow's Eve. Get ready to go big with your costume or just stay at home.

Admittedly, I haven't taken my Halloween costume seriously since I was maybe 15, when my best friend and I dressed up as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum from Alice in Wonderland, propeller hats and all. Needless to say, I did not date in high school. Since then, it's been last-minute costume after last-minute costume, with hippie and nerd being my go-to's. This year, that's going to change. From hit HBO series like Euphoria and Big Little Lies to gorgeous films like Rocketman and modern icons like the Fab 5, there are just way too many sources of incredible costume inspiration to not get fully decked out. Below, 10 costumes that you're going to see everywhere this Halloween — which one will you put your own spin on?

Scoops Ahoy from Stranger Things

Netflix - Stranger Things

Robin and Steve's Scoops Ahoy uniforms were definitely a sartorial highlight of Stranger Things season 3, and the good news is they're incredibly easy to find online. Have a sailor's uniform from Halloweens past? Give it a few updates like an "AHOY" hat and bam, you've got yourself the perfect outfit for this year. Channel Robin and Steve and enlist your BFF to be your fellow scoop slinger.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mendes and Cabello are definitely the it couple of 2019, and their performance of their duet "Señorita" at the VMA's proved it. Have your partner throw on a white tank top, suspenders, and Mendes-esque jewelry and find a dreamy white dress a la Cabello to wear yourself. You'll be the envy of every ghoul and ghost at the party.

Ashley O from Black Mirror

Netflix - Black Mirror

If looking at this photo of Miley Cyrus as Ashley O hasn't made "On a Roll" immediately start playing in your head then you clearly haven't seen her Black Mirror episode enough. The fictional songstress would make for a super easy and fun costume, seeing as all you'd really need to buy to become her is a bobbed lilac wig. are you full of ambition and verve to make this the best Halloween ever?

Everyone from Euphoria

HBO - Euphoria

There isn't a Euphoria character I wouldn't want to dress up as this year thanks to the fact that every single one has a killer signature makeup look and style. From Rue and Jules to Kat and Maddy, the characters are all powerful and intriguing in their own ways. Why not get all of your BFFs together and bring Euphoria to life by each choosing to channel a different fictional friend?

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X in "Old Town Road"

YouTube - "Old Town Road"

While I still on't understand why, it undeniable that "Old Town Road" has been the single sonic banger of 2019. Not only is the song catchy, but it's also been a hugely influential part of the Western style craze that's swept pop culture as of late. Channel your Billy Ray or your Lil Nas X, grab a cowboy hat (matte black?) and a matching bedazzled Western shirt, and ride 'til you can't no more.

Elton John from Rocketman

YouTube - Rocketman Trailer

Is there anyone more fun to dress up as than Elton John?! I think not. Thanks to the 2019 release of Rocketman, the English icon's life story is once again at the forefront of everyone's minds — and so is his bold and bizarre sense of style. No matter which Elton you choose to channel, you're going to have a costume that will stand out in a crowd.

Derry Girls

Netflix - Derry Girls

If you know, you know. Derry Girls has got to be one of the most uniquely funny shows I've ever seen on Netflix and beyond, and it provides incredible inspiration for a friend group costume. All you'll need are some prep school uniforms and voila! Erin, Clare, Orla, and Michelle at your service.

Mary Louise from Big Little Lies

HBO - Big Little Lies

If you were hoping to be something scary for Halloween, you've just found your costume. Mary Louise gave me the absolute creeps on season 2 of Big Little Lies, and I must say she'd be beyond fun to dress up as. Any costume that lets me wear orthopedic shoes and a cardigan is one I definitely want to consider.

Fab 5 from Queer Eye

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I don't think the Fab 5 really need any introduction or explanation. Decide who among your friends is Tan, Antoni, Jonathan, Karamo, and Bobby, and getting to picking out your lewks stat.

Sharon Tate

Shutterstock

While Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is filled with characters who would make for excellent costume inspirations, there is no chicer person shown and portrayed in the movie than Sharon Tate. Played by Margot Robbie in the film, which also shows original clips of Tate herself, the actress was a veritable style icon in her own right before her murder in 1969.