Your Halloween Treats Will Shine On Insta With These Spookilicious Captions

Halloween is your holiday, and you’ve had your sights set on All Hallows' Eve since Nov. 1 of last year. Or even Oct. 31st, if you’re being honest. To say that you’re well prepared for this year’s festivities would be an understatement at best: You planned out your DIY costume months ago and while everyone else might’ve been fixated on pumpkin spice since September hit, you’ve been busy furnishing your space with ghoulish decor and watching all the spookiest shows Netflix has to offer. You’ve pretty much thought of everything... except the Instagram captions for the homemade Halloween treats crisping in the oven or cooling in your fridge right about now.

Important as it may be to don the costume of your dreams — or your nightmares, depending on the vibe you’re going for this year — you won’t be crowned host with the most if your guests come hungry and leave with an empty stomach. Sure, you could string together some kitschy party bags filled with the goodies like dark chocolate Kit-Kats, Justin’s Dark Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups, and Unreal’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems, but your friends are going to want to snack on something while they sample your signature witch's brew. You’re not one to skimp out on the sweetest holiday of the year, right? While others have been stressing about their group costume, or cheesy couples costume, you have been stocking your pantry with all of the baking essentials to make an Instagram-worthy treat that will have your friends begging for more. And with that, you’re going to need a killer caption to get those double-taps.

As you’re whipping up your signature homemade Halloween treats like caramel apple pops or spider web bean dip, post a pic to Instagram, and caption the photo with any of these clever Instagram captions for your homemade treats that’ll entice anyone who dared RSVP “maybe” to attend. And hey, even if they aren’t homemade, we won’t tell anyone.

Milatas/MILATAS/Getty Images

"I was working in the lab late one night..." — Misfits "A ghoul's gotta eat." "A party without cake is just a meeting." — Julia Child "Pumpkin pie is the closest thing to a vegetable I'll see until January." "Here for the treats and boos." "Something wicked(ly sweet) this way comes." "I've got the recipe, and it's called black magic." — Little Mix “The hair of a werewolf, the sweat of a ghost, and a vampire's fang” — Halloweentown "Treat yourself before you trick yourself." "Trick or treat, smell my feet, and I'll give you something good to eat." "Come to the dark side. We have cookies." "Double, double toil and trouble. Fire burn, and cauldron bubble." — William Shakespeare "It's not a trick. I baked some treats." "Just add a bit of pixie dust and a ton of chocolate chips." "Im a real witch in the kitchen.” "Candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker." — Willy Wonka "Brewing up something special." "Pumpkin spice and everything nice." "My kitchen's a haunt mess RN." 20. "Eat, drink, and be scary." "I am the pumpkin king!" — The Nightmare Before Christmas "Magic is simple. Baking is hard." "I'm a ghost with the most, babe." — Beetlejuice "Mischief managed." — Harry Potter "Trick or treat yo'self." "Blood, sweat, and tears went into this witch's brew." "I baked something. Beware." "My kitchen's where the magic happens." "Clearly I'm the ghostess with the mostest." "Spookilicous." "Creepin' it real in this kitchen." “No tricks, just treats!” "Eat up, witches.” "I want to get chocolate wasted" — Grown Ups “Hey, look ma, I made this.” “For my Halloween costume, I decided to pretend to be a baker.” “Spooky and sweet. But mostly sweet.” “I’m not trying to scare you, but... I made some treats.” “Witch better have my candy. (It’s me, I’m the witch with candy)” “No tricks, just treats.” "Take a sip of my secret potion." — Little Mix “I baked them for the folks at the shelter. It didn’t occur to me they couldn’t eat them... no heads! Ha!” — Halloweentown