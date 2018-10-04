"Oh, look! Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!" If that iconic Winifred Sanderson quote is one of your go-to catchphrases, you're probably a Hocus Pocus fan. The 1993 movie is an October entertainment staple (I persinally keep it in heavy viewing rotation all month long), which means now is the perfect time of year to dress up as the film’s most witch-tastic characters. If you're hoping to create some DIY Hocus Pocus costumes this year, you don't have to utter a curse or possess an ancient spellbook. All you need is a love of all things spooky and a little imagination. Dost thou comprehend?!

Being a witch on Halloween is cool (and probably one of the most popular costumes of all time, for all ages), but being a Sanderson sister is that much more creative. The pop-culture throwback is a great way to channel a beloved cult classic that pretty much any child (or fan) of the '90s will appreciate. So, if you're hoping to put a spell on everyone at your upcoming Halloween bash, Hocus Pocus costumes are the way to go — especially for an enthusiastic group.

Here are some ideas that will help you achieve the film's unforgettable ensembles. Just don't forget your lucky rat tail... and if anyone has a black cat who is happy to play Thackery Binx, bring him along in a carrier.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Sanderson Sisters Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes

Walt Disney Pictures

The Sanderson sisters clearly have a look. They've been rocking the same medieval frocks for years, their hairdos are extreme to say the least, and they clearly don't fly (on broomsticks) under the radar. If you're not into buying pre-packaged versions of Winnie, Sarah, and Mary, there are some fun DIY options.

Got capes? You're in luck. An oversized, red, lace-up number should work for Mary (Kathy Najimy); a green cape (or a strategically placed scarf will do) and black dress channels Winifred (Bette Midler); and a corset transforms any mortal into Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker). Wigs are a must unless you're a bobby pin wizard.

Here’s a further breakdown for each character:

Winnie Sanderson

Mary Sanderson

Sarah Sanderson

Dani Dennison Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes

Walt Disney Pictures

Dani is the sassy little sister audiences can't help but root for. She's in her own Halloween costume for pretty much the entirety of the film, but her version is more about cozy comfort and less about scaring people in her trick-or-treating path. In order to capture her bohemian witch vibes, a snuggly knit sweater in an orangey red, witch hat, and some serious matte crimson lips should do the trick.

Max Dennison Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes

Walt Disney Pictures

Max has that effortless, 1990s Cali teen thing going for him. He might have stood out in Salem, but his low-key style just makes him seem that much more chill (even if he's really not that chill).

William "Billy" Butcherson Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes

Walt Disney Pictures

And finally, everyone’s favorite dancing Zombie, Billy Butcherson. This will require a bit of makeup, if not a mask, but he’s a fan-favorite and totally worth the Disney-does-Edward-Scissorhands look.

Hocus Pocus is streaming on Disney+.