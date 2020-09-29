18 Halloween iPhone Home Screen Ideas With Spooktacular Designs

With spooky season almost here, you may want to deck out your iPhone’s Home Screen with some Halloween designs. Luckily, there are so many choices available. Ever since the ability to customize your iPhone’s Home Screen became available with the iOS 14 launch in September 2020, there’s been no shortage of inspiration for every holiday. From ideas on Twitter to pre-made app packs, it’s so easy to customize your phone without spending hours hand-picking photos, colors, and text styles. Thanks to all the creatives out there, these Halloween iOS Home Screen ideas for your iPhone will have you ready for the holiday.

The ability to customize your Home Screen by swapping out existing icons for new app icon images and adding widgets isn’t new — and Apple has since released a whole new update, iOS 15, since then — but that doesn’t mean you want to stop changing up your phone’s aesthetic. The only downside is that creating your own design can take upwards of three hours, according to some creatives who've designed their own. Thankfully, people have been steadily showcasing their creations you can download on Etsy — and you can easily upload the icons to your phone for an aesthetic AF Home Screen.

In addition to seasonal fall offerings, there are plenty of designs available to give your iPhone a spooky season makeover. Once you've found an app pack you like, click “buy” and then get to work switching up your iPhone’s Home Screen. TBH, the hardest part of the process might be deciding which Halloween app pack to buy. It won't bust the budget either, since many of the themes available range from free (!!!) to $8 per pack.

Once you've decided on a redesign for your Home Page and share the photos of your Home Screen like a proud iPhone parent on social media, consider tagging the creator since they put in hours creating a spooktacular design.