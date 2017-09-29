Someone wake up Green Day, because September is behind us, and it's finally October. The weather is more sweater-worthy than ever, and Halloween is creeping up close. With much fall fun to look forward to, you’re in need of some of the best Instagram captions for October to post all your adventures. This is the month to do every fall activity that’s been on your bucket list since last year. That includes sipping a pumpkin spice latte while taking a leaf-peeping stroll, and going apple picking with your roomies on the weekend.

You also can’t forget that October is basically just a countdown to the spookiest day of the year: Halloween. You’re already decorating your home with plastic pumpkins and adorable skeletons galore. Plan a little home decor photoshoot to show off how spirited you are while dressed in your Halloween costume. Other cute Instagram pictures you can take this month include before and after shots of your pumpkin carving masterpieces, creepy good makeup lewks, and your cozy sweater #OOTD.

When the time comes to post any snapshots to commemorate the month, simply use one of these 22 October quotes as your caption. When you have so much love for one month, it can be hard coming up with what to say. You could always go with a pumpkin pun or Halloween movie quote, but these captions encapsulate all your feels for the season. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and have the best October ever, because the party has just started.

Tony Anderson/DigitalVision/Getty Images

1. “October is about trees revealing colors they've hidden all year. People have an October as well.” — Jm Storm

2. "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

3. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L. M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

4. "I am such an autumn person. Give me a quiet, cozy spot with a simple view of gorgeous trees with colorful leaves on a crisp fall day, fuzzy socks, a warm drink, a good book and I will be in all my glory."

5. "The air is wild with leaves." — Humbert Wolfe

6. "My pumpkin pie.”

7. "Decided to pumpkin spice up our space a bit.”

8. "Fallin’ harder for you every single day.”

9. "My favorite color is October.”

10. "I picked a good one.”

Phamai Techaphan/Moment/Getty Images

11. "The cutest pumpkin in the patch.”

12. "Warm October nights. You came and cuddled next to me, baby, yeah yeah yeah." — Yellowcard, “October Nights”

13. "We're too cute to spook.”

14. "Happy fall, y’all.”

15. "Changing like the leaves.”

16. “We decided to come back for s’more.”

17. "Twinkly lights and fire pit nights.”

18. "The apple of my pie.”

19. "Here for the tricks and treats."

20. "Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us..." — Tim Burton

21. "Looking quite smashing.”

22. "Witch better have my pumpkin spice latte.”