Halloween is the one night of the year where it's totally normal to see ghosts, ghouls, witches, zombies, and vampires take over the streets. Of course, those are all people walking around in costumes, but Halloween is a spooky time of the year that makes us believe in some of our worst paranormal fears, or at the very least tell some fake ghost stories to spook our friends. Or maybe you’ve actually seen a ghost, or had a paranormal experience. While many of us don't like to dwell on what may potentially lurk in the dark once we turn out the lights during the majority of the year, during All Hallows' Eve, we embrace all the tricks, treats, and spooks. We're totally here for the good ghost stories that send an endless amount of chills down our spine and the scariest tales of what’s hiding in the shadows, and what better way to use some of the best scary Halloween quotes as an Instagram caption for your eeriest posts?

An awesome Halloween snap of you and your friends in costume will be made all the more spooky with the right quote for a caption. Now, the only challenge is coming up with quotes worthy enough to pair with your Halloween pictures. Don't spend most of your night dwelling on it, because we did most of the tough work for you, but feel free watch these scary movies yourself to see if you can handle them. Here are 35 creepy quotes you can use for all of your festive and spooky posts, so you can get back to all of the chills and thrills of the night after posting it up.

Bonninstudio/Stocksy

“Double, double toil and trouble. Fire burn, and cauldron bubble.” — William Shakespeare "For no mere mortal can resist the evil of the thriller." — Vincent Price, "Thriller" "It's close to midnight, something evil's lurking from the dark. Under the moonlight, you see a sight that almost stops your heart." — Michael Jackson "Be afraid. Be very afraid.” — The Fly "Whatever you do… don't fall asleep.” — A Nightmare on Elm Street "The time's come to play, here in my garden of shadows." — Hocus Pocus "Men say that in this midnight hour, the disembodied have power." — William Motherwell "I see dead people." — The Sixth Sense “When there's no more room in Hell, the dead will walk the Earth.” — Dawn of the Dead (1978) "What an excellent day for an exorcism.” — The Exorcist "If you are reading this, then you are blissfully unaware what is creeping up behind you." "When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween." "Darkness falls across the land / The midnight hour is close at hand / Creatures crawl in search of blood / To terrorize y'all's neighborhood / And whomsoever shall be found / Without the soul for getting down / Must stand and face the hounds of hell / And rot inside a corpse's shell." — Vincent Price, "Thriller" "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare "Silent phantoms of the night in their robes of ghostly white, they are always to be seen on the night of Halloween." "Tasty, tasty, beautiful fear." — It (2017) "I must go in. The fog is rising." — Emily Dickinson "I'm every nightmare you've ever had. I'm your worst dream come true. I'm everything you ever were afraid of." — It (1990) "The next scream you hear may be your own." — The Birds "Sometimes the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead." — The Others "We are the dead and we're coming for you." — Murderdolls, "Dawn Of The Dead" "Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen. Voices whisper in the trees, Tonight is Halloween!" — Dexter Kozen "The moon has awoken with the sleep of the sun. Light has been broken and the spell has begun." — Tairrie B "Don't look under the bed." — Don't Look Under the Bed “It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare.” — Halloween “Hell is only a word. The reality is much, much worse.” —Event Horizon “You know that part in scary movies when somebody does something really stupid and everyone hates them for it? This is it.” — Jeepers Creepers “What’s blood for, if not for shedding.” — Candyman “Don’t go into the mist” — The Mist “Do you want to play a game?” — Saw “What’s your favorite scary movie?” — Scream “One, two...Freddy’s coming for you.” — A Nightmare on Elm Street “They’re here.” — Poltergeist “They’re coming to get you.” — Night of the Living Dead “We’ve traced the call… it’s coming from inside the house.” — When a Stranger Calls