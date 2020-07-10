Not all after-dark swiping is created equal, and the zodiac signs you’d match with at night embody the reasons why people turn to dating apps when the sun goes down. If it's 3 a.m. and you're blasting Dangerous Woman-era Ariana Grande, single-life solitude feels different. You start wondering if there's anyone out there who can make your bed feel less empty. Maybe your f*ckboy du jour has ghosted you again, and the only solution is blasting Kehlani as you seek out a fresh distraction. Or, you might just be struck by that all-encompassing horniness The Weeknd is always singing about. Why not find someone to fulfill your late-night fantasies? Here's the astrological tea on which signs are prone to swiping when the lights go out.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Ah, Cancer — the softest, most sentimental sign of the zodiac. As a water sign, they're constantly awash in their emotions. A Cancer who's been unlucky in love, ditched by friends for partners, or who's up past bedtime watching a rom-com is most likely your midnight match. If you click with a Cancer sweetheart, expect some lovesick yearning.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

A Scorpio's essence is basically one-half grim humor, and one-half smoldering sex appeal. Naturally, this sign loves to get frisky at the witching hour. The spicy connotation of the phase "after dark" isn't lost on them. In fact, this reserved water sign intentionally allows their dirty thoughts and even dirtier actions to happen after hours. You likely swiped right on Scorpio because of their brooding good looks and tongue-in-cheek bio. They returned the favor because, according to your profile, you check all the boxes for their ideal torrid fling. If you're also just swiping to find a hot hookup, see your match with a Scorpio as the ultimate W.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

Capricorn is a hardworking earth sign, and with that drive comes an extremely restless nature. Capricorn's mind is constantly at 200 MPH — even when they clock out of their job and finally put their laptop away. If all their friends are asleep, their FWB hasn't texted back, or they can't stop thinking about work, Cap will open up their dating apps to blow off some steam.

Similar to Scorpio, no-nonsense Capricorn will swipe to find someone to help them meet their physical needs. But, surprisingly similar to Cancer, Cap will also swipe because they crave human connection. By the time this sign has matched with you, know they're equal parts horny and equal parts in their feelings. Responding to a Cap's "wyd?" text might result in the most tender booty call of your life.

Regardless of the specifics motivating each sign's swipe, all three use dating apps to cure their late-night loneliness. From the gentle melancholy of Cancer, to Scorpio's carnal desires, and the gloomy, lusty mix that is Capricorn, each of these signs are looking to fill a hole in their heart that only grows wider at night.