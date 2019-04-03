If Your Friend With Benefits Doesn't Text Back, Here's Exactly What To Do

In an ideal world, you and your f*ck buddy would have established rules when entering a FWB situation. This includes what kind of sex you want to have (kinks or no kinks, soft or rough, what are your boundaries) and how often. It also includes whether it's a "get in and get out," 3 a.m. "u up?" text situation or whether the two go on dates, even as FWBs. But of course, that won't always the case. "When that does not happen, people start to catch feelings and make assumptions about the other person's actions," Jackson points out. So, if you haven't laid any ground rules with your f*ck buddy, do that ASAP. And if they aren't working for you, sit down with your FWB and tweak them ASAP.

"If you want more then you need to state that immediately, to see if the person is emotionally available to meet those needs," Jackson says. So, for example, there's nothing wrong with letting your FWB know that you'd like more attention or need more consistent communication — even if that's just checking in about hookup sessions. It could help to lead the conversation with why you'd like to text more often, so it feels less accusatory. Marriage and family therapist Nicole Richardson told Elite Daily, "You are far more likely to get your needs met if you help your partner understand how you feel instead of just telling them what they are doing wrong." While she was speaking in regard to monogamous, committed partners, the same logic applies with FWB.

Beyond texting, there's nothing wrong either with letting your FWB know that you want more in the grander sense, a.k.a. a relationship. As Jackson says, you can't expect relationship behavior from someone who doesn't hold that title. So, if you're craving relationship behavior, you're going to have to speak up and get that ball rolling.

Both routes involve potentially tough conversations that aren't exactly "sexy," unless you take into account the fact that honesty, transparency, and getting exactly what you need sexually is actually very sexy. But know that you'll definitely be better off for having them. In the mean time, though, cozy up to your favorite vibrator or sex toy, and enjoy the wait.