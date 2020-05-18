Ariana Grande has been showering the world with catchy chart-toppers and charming sass since releasing her first single, "The Way" in 2013. The talented songstress has been winning hearts with her beauty, talent, and most of all, her inspiring resilience in the face adversity. If all of Ariana's enticing qualities are making you wonder what it's like to date a queen, spoiler alert: you're going to need to bring your A-game. The zodiac signs most compatible with Ariana Grande are highly empathetic and emotionally intelligent, which complement Ariana's quintessential Cancer traits.

Taurus

The main compatibility point that often brings Taurus and Cancer together is their shared need for deep emotional intimacy and stability in relationships. Although Cancers are good at presenting themselves as strong, independent, and unfazed, once they come out of their shell, there's no denying how sensitive they are. Taurus and Cancer are also likely to connect on an intellectual level as they both have creative sides they'll enjoy exploring together.

Scorpio

If there's one Cancer trait that usually sabotages their relationships it's neediness. Fortunately, Scorpio's deepest desire is to feel thoroughly needed, which makes this fundamental alignment a win-win. It's also important to remember that the hardship Ariana has overcome points to her being an evolved Cancer who has learned to cope with her big emotions in a healthy way, so a Scorpio interested in getting her attention (and keeping it) should also be able to bring emotional maturity to the table.

Virgo

The connection between Cancer and Virgo may start as a slow burn, but this is the type of pairing that can grow from platonic friendship into a life-long partnership. As a driven woman with a successful career in the spotlight, Ariana would appreciate the quiet confidence of a Virgo. Virgo is also very thoughtful by nature and enjoys spending well-planned quality time with the person they love, something Cancer also needs to feel fully appreciated.

Ultimately, signs who appreciate sensitivity and vulnerability, and don't mind catering to these traits in a partner make the best matches for sensitive Cancer. But it's also important to remember that there is so much more to assessing relationship compatibility than just comparing sun signs — A birth chart comparison is the best way to get the full story.