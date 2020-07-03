Falling in love can make you want to turn up the romance in every area of your life, and there's nothing wrong with indulging. Leaning into the sparkly, giddy sensations of love can be delicious — juicy, even. So go ahead. Make the cheesy Spotify playlist that reminds you of your crush. Send it their way to rile them up, or keep it as the soundtrack to your daydreams. Do your makeup and dress up like a bad b*tch. Adorn your desk with flowers — maybe even some from your lover — and indulge in some of the best rom-coms to watch when you're falling in love, because what better way to keep the vibe going than by watching your favorite love stories play out before your eyes?

Rom-coms are as fun as they are because they celebrate the love that exists everywhere. There's potential in beautiful strangers, people you meet through school and work, or even the best friend who's been there all along. These feel-good flicks remind you that your love, no matter what it looks like, is worth cherishing — including interracial relationships, rekindled romances, and queer relationships that are just as valuable as anyone else's love.

Here are 11 rom-coms that'll make you feel all soft inside.

1. "Before We Go" Before We Go shows how beautiful it is to find that special person with whom you can let your guard down. Plus, you can watch Chris Evans switch gears from Captain America to rom-com protagonist (and film director).

2. "The Incredible Jessica James" Sometimes, when you fall in love with someone, you also end up falling in love with yourself in the process. This is what The Incredible Jessica James, starring comedienne Jessica Williams, is all about.

3. "Ali's Wedding" Ali's Wedding follows Ali, the son of a Muslim cleric, and his internal tug-of-war between the woman he's been promised to marry and the woman he's truly in love with. Watch this rom-com if you're looking for a sign that love conquers all.

4. "The Sweetest Thing" You may endure a few awkward dates and a slew of incompatible matches before you meet the person you're meant to date. The Sweetest Thing, starring Cameron Diaz, is a reminder to keep your chin up.

5. "Celeste And Jesse Forever" Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg play friendly exes in Celeste And Jesse Forever, a film that shows how being cool with your ex can make moving on both easier and harder at the same time.

6. "Happy Anniversary" Leaning into the infatuation that comes with the early stages of falling in love is easy. Figuring out how to make things last past the honeymoon phase? Not so much. Happy Anniversary shows how love can take work, but it's always worth it.

7. "Nappily Ever After" Maybe you get bangs after your breakup, or you go for a wig or a weave. Maybe you just shave your head! Either way, you learn something — both about your hair and about yourself, and you're better for it. Starring Sanaa Lathan, Nappily Ever After depicts the beauty of all of the above.

8. "Jenny's Wedding" Like Ali's Wedding, Jenny's Wedding is about rebelling against your parents in the name of love. This time, the protagonist's (Katherine Heigl) lover is different from who her parents expected, because she's a woman (Alexis Bledel).

9. "Just Wright" Dating someone you met at work can be tricky, but Common and Queen Latifah make it look easy in Just Wright.

10. "My Best Friend's Wedding" You might not realize you've fallen for a friend until they're falling for someone else, which makes things extra dicey. Watch Julianne (Julia Roberts) sort it all out in My Best Friend's Wedding.