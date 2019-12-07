Someone else's love story might sound like the last thing you want to watch if you're newly single, but a rom-com after a breakup — fave snacks on deck and best friends by your side — can be super soul-reviving. The way the genre weaves romantic fairytales with hilarious bits of cold, hard reality reminds viewers that love can be found anywhere, and can thrive even under outrageous circumstances. Quality time with your crew watching joyful, light-hearted movies can be an excellent antidote to heart-break.

With plots ranging from more "serious" (couples who stand by each other in the face of chronic illness) to straight-up absurd (extraterrestrial romance), rom-coms can be super diverse. If you take your zodiac sign into consideration, it's even easier to find the perfect one to fit your personality.

There isn't a more Sagittarian post-breakup vibe than a rom-com about booking a Spanish getaway with your girls and taking a detour to party hard, European style. A film about friendships born from heartbreak would be just the thing to help extroverted Geminis cope. Falling in love on the job sounds like a love story Capricorn dreams are made of. Here are the rom-coms you should get into post-breakup based on your zodiac sign, because there's a little something out there for everybody.

Sagittarius: "Ibiza" Netflix on YouTube If you're a Sagittarius who's looking to rekindle your rebellious side after a breakup, try Netflix original Ibiza. The 2018 movie follows Harper, played by Gillian Jacobs, who travels with her girls to Barcelona for work. While pursuing a hot DJ, Harper's work trip takes a spicy detour to the island of Ibiza, Europe's party central.

Capricorn: "Falling Inn Love" Netflix on YouTube The plot of Falling Inn Love is definitely something an earth sign like Capricorn could totally get behind. This 2019 Netflix original features Christina Milian as Gabriela, a businesswoman who wins a New Zealand inn in a contest and falls in love with the contractor helping her fix it up.

Aquarius: "How To Talk To Girls At Parties" A24 on YouTube Set in the '70s punk-rock underbelly of England, How To Talk To Girls At Parties stars Elle Fanning as Zan, an alien who catches the affection of a human by chance. If you're an Aquarius who recently went through a breakup, trade conspiracy theories about where you and your ex went wrong for this 2017 intergalactic romance.

Pisces: "The Last Summer" Netflix on YouTube 2019's The Last Summer is a rom-com about — you guessed it! — the last summer before college between a group of friends. As a Pisces (sentimental by nature), you'll probably enjoy the vulnerability and tenderness this one last hurrah brings. You'll probably also enjoy the all-star cast, as the movie stars everyone's teen drama faves: Griffin is played by Riverdale's KJ Apa, Phoebe is played by The Fosters' Maia Mitchell, Alec is played by The Maze Runner's Jacob Latimore, and Erin is played by Paper Towns' Halston Sage.

Aries: "Half Magic" Zero Media on YouTube Starring Heather Graham, Stephanie Beatriz, and Angela Kinsey, Half Magic is a 2018 rom-com about Honey, Eva, and Candy, three women banding together to empower each other and tackle the patriarchy. As a take-no-BS Aries on the heels of a breakup, find solace in a film that's all about taking your power back — in dating and in every other aspect of your life.

Taurus: "Crazy Rich Asians" Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Exploring themes of indulgence, family, and what it means to stick to your guns, Crazy Rich Asians is a Taurean dream. This 2018 rom-com starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding follows Rachel as she takes a disastrous, insightful, lavish trip to Singapore for her boyfriend's best friend's wedding.

Gemini: "The Incredible Jessica James" Netflix on YouTube Before she played the admirable, life-saving Ms. Fine in Booksmart, comedian Jessica Williams was "the incredible Jessica James." This 2017 Netflix original follows Jessica, a playwright fresh off a breakup who becomes friends with Boone, a man who also recently split from his SO. As air signs, Geminis love to learn. While breezing past any painful emotions may seem like a good idea, watching this movie will help you come back to the fact that learning from your breakup might be the most valuable thing you can do in the aftermath.

Cancer: "The Big Sick" Amazon Studios on YouTube For Cancers, crying is the best breakup remedy. There's no good that can come from holding it all in. You've just got to feel what you feel. Once you're done wiping away your sad tears, shed a few warm, joyful ones watching 2017's The Big Sick. This rom-com is the true story of how actor Kumail Nanjiani fell in love with writer Emily Gordon, and how they fought for their relationship despite different cultural backgrounds and Emily's health struggles.

Leo: "Everybody Loves Somebody" Movieclips Indie on YouTube Everybody Loves Somebody (a film with both English and Spanish dialogue, also known also as Todos queremos a alguien) follows the chaos that ensues when Clara ropes a co-worker into being her fake boyfriend for a wedding — where she also runs into her ex. This 2017 film, starring Karla Souza from How to Get Away with Murder, will warm the heart of any Leo thirsty for some drama that isn't their own.

Virgo: "The Sun Is Also A Star" Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube This 2019 film based on Nicola Yoon's book features Black-ish's Yara Shahidi as cynical Natasha and Riverdale's Charles Melton as Daniel, a hopeless romantic. The story starts on Natasha's last day in the United States before her family is supposed to be deported back to Jamaica. On this day, she also meets Daniel and gets swept up in a whirlwind romance. If you're a Virgo looking for a reason to love again, even when loving feels illogical, let The Sun Is Also A Star give you a little hope.

Libra: "Set It Up" Netflix on YouTube Even when a Libra gets burned, they'd be hard-pressed to give up their rose-colored glasses when it comes to love. If you're looking for a rom-com to indulge your romantic side post-breakup, try 2018 Netflix original Set It Up. Zoey Deutch plays Harper, an over-worked assistant who teams up with a guy who works in her office building to play matchmaker. The goal? Get their uptight bosses to fall in love, so Harper and Charlie's work lives are a little less hell-ish.